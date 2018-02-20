Dana Aircraft Overshoots runway in Port Harcourt

A Dana aircraft with registration number 5N-SRI performing a flight from Lagos to Port Harcourt has overshot the runway and ended up in the bush in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

FLASH: @DanaAir aircraft flying from Lagos to Port Harcourt overshoots runway, presently inside the bush from where passengers are being evacuated pic.twitter.com/b5kXZxHsqY — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) February 20, 2018

Passengers on board the Dana aircraft are currently being evacuated from a nearby bush in Omagwa neighborhood where the Port Harcourt International airport is located in Rivers state. Emergency officials state that no one was injured as at the time of filing this report.

The airline which experienced a crash in 2012 killing 153 passengers in a Lagos suburb also recently witnessed a scandal where its exit door fell off upon landing in Abuja.

Dana aircraft overrun runway