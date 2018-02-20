Ex- University Union Chief To Sue Lagos Police Commissioner Over Arrest

Speaking to one of our correspondents, Prince Oriwaye said he is keen to know why the commissioner of police sent ordered his arrest in the dead of the night, especially when he has not been previously invited by the law enforcement agency.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 20, 2018

Prince Oriwaye Joesph Adefolalu, former Chairman of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) said his fundamental right has been breached and would be consulting his lawyers in order to take appropriate legal action against the Lagos State Commissioner of Police for detaining him for two days.

Speaking to one of our correspondents, Prince Oriwaye said he is keen to know why the commissioner of police sent ordered his arrest in the dead of the night, especially when he has not been previously invited by the law enforcement agency.  

Narrating his ordeal to this newspaper, union executive said, “I was never invited; they (police officers) came in the dead of the night to my house to arrest me. When I asked who ordered my arrest, the police men told me that it was an order from above.”

The entrance of the University Of Lagos

“On getting to the state command, I was told the CP and officer in charge were not around, so I was detained and brought before the commissioner when he came. He later transferred me to Department of State Security for further detention.”

“I am still asking to know who ordered my arrest; the DSS and Police said it was an order from above. The commissioner of police is for the state and not for a particular person.”

Prince Oriwaye insisted he would meet his team of lawyers as he alleged that his rights have been breached by the police acting in connivance with some people he did not name.

It was believed that the arrest of the union leader may have to do with ongoing strike of non-academic staff of Nigerian universities over pay dispute with the management of their institutions and Nigerian government.

The non-academic unions under the aegis of Joint Action Committee, JAC have been on strike since late last year.    

But Oriwaye said even if that was the case, the arrest will not be deter him from being part of the ongoing strike.  

He stated, “What JAC, NASU, SSANU and NAAT are fighting for is war against injustice but I was arrested and detained for two days for being part of this struggle. I will be consulting my people and speak with my lawyer. I need to prosecute this matter so that it would serve as deterrent. When this matter gets to court, he (CP) would reveal who ordered my arrest.”

He added that Nigeria is becoming a lawlessness country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Nigeria's Federal Universities' Non Academic Staff Vow to Continue With Strike
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education UTME 2018: Non Academic Staff Unions To Meet Over Lingering Strike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Lagos Police Chief Promises End To Abuse of Citizens By Officers
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyers Agree To Cancel Protest Against Police Brutality Of Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Visually Impaired Student Sues UNILAG For Assault, Removal From Office
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Terrorists Carry Out Fresh Abduction Of Dozens Of Travelers On Maiduguri-Damboa Road
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Dumped My Husband After 2015 APC Victory- Oluremi Tinubu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News President Buhari Disagrees With Attorney General Malami, Orders EFCC To Ensure Prosecution Of Diezani, Adoke, Others Involved In Malabu Scam
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Reinstated NHIS Executive Secretary In Fresh Scandal Over Unauthorized Withdrawal Of N10 billion
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Boko Haram 94 School Girls Are Missing After Boko Haram Attacked All Girls School In Nigeria's Northeast
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Escapes Nigerian Army Arrest - BBC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Aide Says Dollars Paid Into Ex-First Lady’s Accounts Were Given By Ex-President Jonathan
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME We Paid DSS, Others N1m To Clear 661 Guns, Suspect Alleges
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News Dana Aircraft Overshoots runway in Port Harcourt
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Update: Father Of Boy Smuggled Into Spain In Suitcase Walks Free
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Government Characterized By Cruelty and Complete Bad Governance - Gen. Akinrinade
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Nigerian Court Orders Separate Trial For Elusive Leader Of Secessionist Group
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Pius Adesanmi Sule Lamido On President Buhari: The Death Of Nigeria By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad