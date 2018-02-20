Ex- University Union Chief To Sue Lagos Police Commissioner Over Arrest

Prince Oriwaye Joesph Adefolalu, former Chairman of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) said his fundamental right has been breached and would be consulting his lawyers in order to take appropriate legal action against the Lagos State Commissioner of Police for detaining him for two days.

Speaking to one of our correspondents, Prince Oriwaye said he is keen to know why the commissioner of police sent ordered his arrest in the dead of the night, especially when he has not been previously invited by the law enforcement agency.

Narrating his ordeal to this newspaper, union executive said, “I was never invited; they (police officers) came in the dead of the night to my house to arrest me. When I asked who ordered my arrest, the police men told me that it was an order from above.”

The entrance of the University Of Lagos

“On getting to the state command, I was told the CP and officer in charge were not around, so I was detained and brought before the commissioner when he came. He later transferred me to Department of State Security for further detention.”

“I am still asking to know who ordered my arrest; the DSS and Police said it was an order from above. The commissioner of police is for the state and not for a particular person.”

Prince Oriwaye insisted he would meet his team of lawyers as he alleged that his rights have been breached by the police acting in connivance with some people he did not name.

It was believed that the arrest of the union leader may have to do with ongoing strike of non-academic staff of Nigerian universities over pay dispute with the management of their institutions and Nigerian government.

The non-academic unions under the aegis of Joint Action Committee, JAC have been on strike since late last year.

But Oriwaye said even if that was the case, the arrest will not be deter him from being part of the ongoing strike.

He stated, “What JAC, NASU, SSANU and NAAT are fighting for is war against injustice but I was arrested and detained for two days for being part of this struggle. I will be consulting my people and speak with my lawyer. I need to prosecute this matter so that it would serve as deterrent. When this matter gets to court, he (CP) would reveal who ordered my arrest.”

He added that Nigeria is becoming a lawlessness country.