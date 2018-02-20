Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Suspends Akure Airport Security Head Over Cows Invasion Of Runway

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN) has suspended head of security of Akure Airport in Ondo State following last Saturday’s invasion of the airport’s runway by herd of cows.

The presence of the cows on the runway delayed the landing of a flight operated by Air Peace for many minutes, a situation which resulted into apprehension among passengers in the aircraft.

FAAN had earlier apologized to the airline and the passengers involved in the incident.

General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, also said a query has been issued to the Airport Manager while steps are being taken to prevent a reoccurrence of such incidents in other airports across the country.

There have been at least three incidents of delayed landing of planes in Nigerian airports as a result of invasion of the runways by herd of cows.

Also, of recent, there have been reports of planes being robbed on the runway.

Henrietta said FAAN is aware of various security breaches in airport across the country and security measures are being put in place to tackle them.

She said, “We have taken various initiatives and measures to guard against breaches of any sort at all our airports nationwide.”

“It will be recalled that there had been serious allegations of security breaches at some airports recently, the latest being the incursion of the Akure airport runway, which led to a temporary disruption of landing procedures of an inbound Air Peace flight.”

Speaking of disciplinary action taken and improved security measures taken, FAAN GM Corporate Affairs said, “We have taken other steps like the query issued to the Akure airport manager, while the head of security at the airport has been suspended even as a team of engineers from FAAN are already working to ensure that all gaps responsible for this incident are promptly closed.”

The measures include putting in place a joint patrol arrangement involving military officers, some officials of the Nigeria Police Force who will be working together with aviation security at airports across the country at all times.

She assured that the ongoing efforts of FAAN management will help tackle security infractions at all airports in the country.