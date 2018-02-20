Zimbabwe Declares Robert Mugabe’s Birthday Public Holiday

Mr Mugabe who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years before he was forced out by the military late last year will turn 94 on Wednesday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 20, 2018

Zimbabweans seem not to be in a hurry to consign everything about their former President into the dustbin of history.
This indication emerged on Tuesday with the declaration of Wednesday, 21 February as Robert Gabriel Mugabe Youth Day and a public holiday by Emmerson Mnangagwa led new government of Zimbabwe.

Mr Mugabe who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years before he was forced out by the military late last year will turn 94 on Wednesday.

Young members of the ruling party under the aegis of ZANU-PF Youth League had at the height of Mugabe's dictatorship demanded for the declaration of February  21 as a national public holiday in celebration of the birthday of the former freedom fighter.

The day was previously commemorated as the 21st February Movement by the party in celebration of the 'principles and ideals' of the former president.

Robert MugabeRobert Mugabe Quartz

