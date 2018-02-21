Convene Stakeholders Meeting For Ideas On How To End Fuel Scarcity, Groups tells NNPC

Showbiz personality and convener of ‘OurMumuDonDo’, Charles Oputa and Deji Adeyanju, leader of Concerned Nigerians group, on Wednesday told the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to convene a stakeholder meeting for ideas on how to solve the lingering scarcity of petrol in many parts of the country.

Mr. Adeyanju, who is also a former youth leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convened the group’s position while addressing journalists during a protest staged at the headquarters of NNPC in Abuja.

The protest was organized by 'OurMumuDonDo’ group and other civil societies to register the concern of Nigerian masses who have been at the receiving end of petrol scarcity.

Charly Boy, also known as ‘Area Fada’ while speaking on behalf of the ‘OurMumuDonDo’ group during said; “For over three months, Nigerians have endured agonizing fuel scarcity crisis, which has caused a hike in the prices of commodities, cost of transportation and wastage of man-hours spent on queues daily at petrol stations.

NNPC

“The lingering fuel scarcity has now brought untold hardship on the ordinary Nigerian people who may not be able to hold those in charge responsible.

“Weur Mumu Don Do Movement have decided to ensure that the President, the NNPC and other stakeholders in the oil sector are compelled to find a lasting solution to this current crisis.

“Let them do something urgently to abate the sufferings of Nigerians, not just in Abuja alone, but across the country,” he said.

Similarly, Mr. Adeyanju said the issue of fuel scarcity must be addressed in all states in the country, not just Abuja.

He said, “The Federal Republic of Nigeria is not limited to Abuja, as millions of citizens are still struggling to get fuel at exorbitant prices in different parts of the country.

“If the situation appeared insurmountable, then the NNPC should convene stakeholders meeting for ideas on how to collectively stop this lingering challenge facing Nigerians”.

The Concerned Nigerians group delivered a letter containing their demands to Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, head of Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC.