Convene Stakeholders Meeting For Ideas On How To End Fuel Scarcity, Groups tells NNPC

Showbiz personality and convener of ‘OurMumuDonDo’, Charles Oputa and Deji Adeyanju, leader of Concerned Nigerians group, on Wednesday told the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to convene a stakeholder meeting for ideas on how to solve the lingering scarcity of petrol in many parts of the country. Mr. Adeyanju, who is also a former youth leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convened the group’s position while addressing journalists during a protest staged at the headquarters of NNPC in Abuja.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 21, 2018

Showbiz personality and convener of ‘OurMumuDonDo’, Charles Oputa and Deji Adeyanju, leader of Concerned Nigerians group, on Wednesday told the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to convene a stakeholder meeting for ideas on how to solve the lingering scarcity of petrol in many parts of the country.

Mr. Adeyanju, who is also a former youth leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convened the group’s position while addressing journalists during a protest staged at the headquarters of NNPC in Abuja.

The protest was organized by 'OurMumuDonDo’ group and other civil societies to register the concern of Nigerian masses who have been at the receiving end of petrol scarcity.

Charly Boy, also known as ‘Area Fada’ while speaking on behalf of the ‘OurMumuDonDo’ group during  said; “For over three months, Nigerians have endured agonizing fuel scarcity crisis, which has caused a hike in the prices of commodities, cost of transportation and wastage of man-hours spent on queues daily at petrol stations.

NNPC

“The lingering fuel scarcity has now brought untold hardship on the ordinary Nigerian people who may not be able to hold those in charge responsible.

“Weur Mumu Don Do Movement have decided to ensure that the President, the NNPC and other stakeholders in the oil sector are compelled to find a lasting solution to this current crisis.

“Let them do something urgently to abate the sufferings of Nigerians, not just in Abuja alone, but across the country,” he said.

Similarly, Mr. Adeyanju said the issue of fuel scarcity must be addressed in all states in the country, not just Abuja.

He said, “The Federal Republic of Nigeria is not limited to Abuja, as millions of citizens are still struggling to get fuel at exorbitant prices in different parts of the country.

“If the situation appeared insurmountable, then the NNPC should convene stakeholders meeting for ideas on how to collectively stop this lingering challenge facing Nigerians”.

The Concerned Nigerians group delivered  a letter containing their demands to Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, head of Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Military JTF Intercepted 8 Barges With Illegal Oil Products In Rivers State
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Oil Dr. Kachikwu To Replace Diezani As Conference President Of OPEC
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption DESOPADEC MD, Executive Director For Finance, Commissioners Tidying Up Fraudulent Documents For Fear Of EFCC
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Opinion Fresh Lawsuits For Niger Delta Oil Spills: Rethinking Shell’s Arrogance Of Impunity By Ifeanyi Izeze
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Summons Bayelsa Officials Over Shell Plant Closure
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Oil Workers To Commence Strike On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Leader Of The Herdsmen Killings Is Revealed
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Monkeys Swallow N70m Of Northern Senators Forum Money
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Elections Reorder: Senate Northern Caucus Sacks Adamu
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Aide Says Dollars Paid Into Ex-First Lady’s Accounts Were Given By Ex-President Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Army Corporal Shoots, Injures Captain In Borno
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Dumped My Husband After 2015 APC Victory- Oluremi Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Goodbye, Dana Airlines By Patrick O. Okigbo III
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Transparency International Ranks Nigeria 148th World's Least Corrupt Country
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Escapes Nigerian Army Arrest - BBC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Arms Procurement Scandal: Why Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Is After Former Chief of Army Staff Ihejirika
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News President Buhari Disagrees With Attorney General Malami, Orders EFCC To Ensure Prosecution Of Diezani, Adoke, Others Involved In Malabu Scam
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram 48 Of The Missing 94 School Girls After Boko Haram Attack in North East Nigeria Have Returned - Official
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad