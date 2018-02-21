Falana Files Lawsuits Against Detention Of 4 Naturalized Nigerians, Deportation Of 47 Cameroonian Activists

Human rights advocate and lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has filed a suit at the Federal High Court to challenge the arrest and detention of four naturalized citizens of Nigeria initially thought to have been deported along with 47 Cameroonian separatists and asylum seekers.                               The lawyer has also filed a suit to challenge the deportation of the Cameroonian self-determination activists. Hearing in both cases, SaharaReporters gathered, has been fixed for March 2 2018.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 21, 2018

Human rights advocate and lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has filed a suit at the Federal High Court to challenge the arrest and detention of four naturalized citizens of Nigeria initially thought to have been deported along with 47 Cameroonian separatists and asylum seekers.                              

The lawyer has also filed a suit to challenge the deportation of the Cameroonian self-determination activists. Hearing in both cases, SaharaReporters gathered, has been fixed for March 2 2018.

Sources told SaharaReporters on Tuesday night that the quartet of Messrs. John Ojong Okongho, Nsoh Nabowah Bih, ThankGod Genesis and Nasiru Bah were not deported to Cameroon with 47 agitators for separation from the French-speaking part of Cameroon.                      

This website was told that they were transferred from military custody to Police custody at a facility in Asokoro, Abuja.

In January, Mr. Falana, who has been the legal representative of the deported separatists and the naturalized Nigerians wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari demanding explanations for their deportation.                             He also demanded that the Federal Government should ensure the safety of the naturalized Nigerians.

The Federal Government had deported the Cameroonians after being held for weeks at an undisclosed detention facility by security operatives.

They were arrested at Nera Hotel in Abuja where they had gathered for a meeting on 5 January. Other members of the group picked up and detained by security operatives in Taraba State before they were deported to Cameroon where they would be tried as terrorists.

Mr. Falana had argued that the Federal Government was wrong to have included the naturalized Nigerians among those handed to the Cameroonian authorities.

Femi Falana
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

MODIU OLAGURO Malcolm X: Lessons From The Ballroom By Modiu Olaguro
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Five Injured As Delta Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
International Nigeria’s UN Mission Embarrasses President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
International President Buhari Leaves For India-Africa Summit
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
International President Buhari Set To Fly To Malta For CHOGM 2015
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption Switzerland Government To Transfer A Further $300 Million In Abacha Loot To Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Leader Of The Herdsmen Killings Is Revealed
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Monkeys Swallow N70m Of Northern Senators Forum Money
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Elections Reorder: Senate Northern Caucus Sacks Adamu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Aide Says Dollars Paid Into Ex-First Lady’s Accounts Were Given By Ex-President Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Army Corporal Shoots, Injures Captain In Borno
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Dumped My Husband After 2015 APC Victory- Oluremi Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Goodbye, Dana Airlines By Patrick O. Okigbo III
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Transparency International Ranks Nigeria 148th World's Least Corrupt Country
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Escapes Nigerian Army Arrest - BBC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Arms Procurement Scandal: Why Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Is After Former Chief of Army Staff Ihejirika
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News President Buhari Disagrees With Attorney General Malami, Orders EFCC To Ensure Prosecution Of Diezani, Adoke, Others Involved In Malabu Scam
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram 48 Of The Missing 94 School Girls After Boko Haram Attack in North East Nigeria Have Returned - Official
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad