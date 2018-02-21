Nigerian Army Corporal Shoots, Injures Captain In Borno

Peter Omobuwa, a corporal in the Nigerian Army on Sunday opened fire at an Army Captain, I.F Ibiama at Banki Junction, Borno State.

A special situation report issued from the Headquarters of 21 Brigade, which coordinates Operation Lafiya Dole, to the Headquarters of 7 Division and exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, indicated that the incident occurred at about 9.12pm.

According to the report, Corporal Omobuwa is attached to the 151 Battalion of the Nigerian Army.It added that the injured officer was moved to the Brigade Medical Centre where he was stabilized, while the corporal was arrested and is in the custody of the Military Police.

Captain I.F Ibiama

