University of Lagos Sacks Deputy Chief Security Officer

Mr. Adamu Shehu, the Deputy Chief Security Officer of University of Lagos has been sacked. It was gathered that the sack letter of the security officer was ready as at yesterday, February 21, 2017. It is expected that the Mr Adamu will formally get the letter terminating his appointment and asking him to hand over to another person today.

by Sahara Reporters, New York Feb 21, 2018

A source in the university told Sahara Reporters that the sack may be related to controversies generated by recent arrest of two union leaders of the institution by the police. The union leaders- Prince Oriwaye Adefolalu and Comrade Adekola belong to the non-academic staff unions whose members are currently on strike in all federal owned universities in Nigeria. Members of the union claim the arrest of their leaders was instigated by the Vice Chancellor and Head Security Unit of UNILAG.

But both men denied any involvement in the arrest. One of the union leaders, Oriwaye, told Sahara Reporters yesterday hat he would be instituting a legal action against Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, demanding to know who ordered his arrest.

The entrance of the University Of Lagos

Sahara Reporters, New York

