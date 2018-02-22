Fire Razes IDP Camp In Plateau

The newly constructed ultra modern Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau has been razed by fire. The camp was constructed by the Presidential Committee on Flood, Relief, and Rehabilitation, which came into being after the 2012 flood disaster that ravaged 24 states in the country. Mr. Bintan Wuyep, Director, Relief, and Rehabilitation, Plateau Emergency Management Agency confirmed the inferno while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Jos on Thursday.

by PUNCH NEWSPAPER Feb 22, 2018

The newly constructed ultra modern Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau has been razed by fire.

The camp was constructed by the Presidential Committee on Flood, Relief, and Rehabilitation, which came into being after the 2012 flood disaster that ravaged 24 states in the country.

Mr. Bintan Wuyep, Director, Relief, and Rehabilitation, Plateau Emergency Management Agency confirmed the inferno while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Jos on Thursday.

Wuyep, who is the Acting Executive Secretary of the agency, said the disaster occurred on Tuesday. He said, however, that SEMA had been unable to assess the level of damage due to the paucity of funds.

LTV

“We don’t have funds even to fuel our vehicle to go to the camp to ascertain the cause of the inferno and assess the extent of the damage.

“We have gone everywhere even for a loan, but we have not succeeded.

“Hence, we cannot give the exact level of damage caused by the sad incident,” Wuyep said.

The Acting executive secretary described the incident as “a big loss to Plateau and Nigeria as a whole.’’

According to him, the camp was meant to house Displaced Persons that might be affected by future disaster in any part of the state. 

Wuyep added that SEMA had already informed the Presidential Committee of the sad development.

“The committee told us to assess the damage and formally write a report informing them of the cause and extent of the damage.

“But like I said earlier, we are constrained by lack of funds,” he said.

Wuyep appealed to the State Government to empower the agency with funds to enable it to function according to the law establishing it.

He commended the State House of Assembly for its resolve to investigate the cause of the inferno.

Wuyep stated that the action was not just timely but necessary.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
PUNCH NEWSPAPER

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Witness Tells Court How Former Nigerian Minister, Senator Carted Away N650m In Van
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Arms Procurement Scandal: Why Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Is After Former Chief of Army Staff Ihejirika
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Army Corporal Shoots, Injures Captain In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Rights Activist, Agbakoba, To Unveil Coalition Of Political Parties
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Journalism DSS Operative Brutalises FRCN Editor
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Transparency International Ranks Nigeria 148th World's Least Corrupt Country
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Breaking: EFCC Rejects Akinjide's Plea Bargain Offer
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Witness Tells Court How Former Nigerian Minister, Senator Carted Away N650m In Van
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Leader Of The Herdsmen Killings Is Revealed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PM News, LAGOS Residents Of Kwara Local Gov't Denounces Nigeria, Claims Benin Republic
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Monkeys Swallow N70m Of Northern Senators Forum Money
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Arms Procurement Scandal: Why Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Is After Former Chief of Army Staff Ihejirika
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Army Corporal Shoots, Injures Captain In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Dapchi: We Relied On Information That Was Not Credible- Yobe Gov't
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Rights Activist, Agbakoba, To Unveil Coalition Of Political Parties
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian College Students In Violent Protest, Burn Clinic And Eight Vehicles
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Journalism DSS Operative Brutalises FRCN Editor
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Sahara Reporters Oyo PDP Crisis Worsens As Ladoja Moves To Pull Out
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad