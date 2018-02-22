Missing Yobe Schoolgirls: EU Reaffirms Support To Nigeria In Anti-Terrorism War

The European Union, EU has said it would continue to offer all the necessary support to Nigeria in the fight terrorism.

EU said this in a statement released in reacting to the recent kidnap of schoolgirls at a school in Yobe State Northeastern Nigeria by the Boko Haram sect.

The Union said it would assist Nigeria in rescuing the children and fighting terrorism in the country.

The European Union Flag

The statement reads, “Targeting children and abducting young girls as they seek to attend school is an attack on our common humanity. The EU remains committed to supporting the Government of Nigeria in its fight against terrorism and all forms of criminality.”

“We stand resolute to continue our humanitarian and development work, including the rights and protection of girls.”

EU also solidarize with the affected families and the people of Nigeria even as it noted that the girls deserve freedom and a chance to shape their own future.