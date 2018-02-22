Missing Yobe Schoolgirls: EU Reaffirms Support To Nigeria In Anti-Terrorism War

The European Union, EU has said it would continue to offer all the necessary support to Nigeria in the fight terrorism. EU said this in a statement released in reacting to the recent kidnap of schoolgirls at a school in Yobe State Northeastern Nigeria by the Boko Haram sect. The Union said it would assist Nigeria in rescuing the children and fighting terrorism in the country.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 22, 2018

The European Union, EU has said it would continue to offer all the necessary support to Nigeria in the fight terrorism.

EU said this in a statement released in reacting to the recent kidnap of schoolgirls at a school in Yobe State Northeastern Nigeria by the Boko Haram sect.

The Union said it would assist Nigeria in rescuing the children and fighting terrorism in the country.

The European Union Flag

The statement reads, “Targeting children and abducting young girls as they seek to attend school is an attack on our common humanity. The EU remains committed to supporting the Government of Nigeria in its fight against terrorism and all forms of criminality.”

“We stand resolute to continue our humanitarian and development work, including the rights and protection of girls.”

EU also solidarize with the affected families and the people of Nigeria even as it noted that the girls deserve freedom and a chance to shape their own future.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Nigerian Gov't Paid Ransom For Release Of Chibok Girls- Senators
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Buhari Ministers Off To Yobe, Residents of Dapchi Town Confirm Abduction of Missing School Girls By Boko Haram
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 94 School Girls Are Missing After Boko Haram Attacked All Girls School In Nigeria's Northeast
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Escapes Nigerian Army Arrest - BBC
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International Falana Files Lawsuits Against Detention Of 4 Naturalized Nigerians, Deportation Of 47 Cameroonian Activists
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
MODIU OLAGURO Malcolm X: Lessons From The Ballroom By Modiu Olaguro
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Breaking: EFCC Rejects Akinjide's Plea Bargain Offer
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Witness Tells Court How Former Nigerian Minister, Senator Carted Away N650m In Van
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Leader Of The Herdsmen Killings Is Revealed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PM News, LAGOS Residents Of Kwara Local Gov't Denounces Nigeria, Claims Benin Republic
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Monkeys Swallow N70m Of Northern Senators Forum Money
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Arms Procurement Scandal: Why Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Is After Former Chief of Army Staff Ihejirika
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Army Corporal Shoots, Injures Captain In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Dapchi: We Relied On Information That Was Not Credible- Yobe Gov't
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Rights Activist, Agbakoba, To Unveil Coalition Of Political Parties
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian College Students In Violent Protest, Burn Clinic And Eight Vehicles
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Journalism DSS Operative Brutalises FRCN Editor
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Sahara Reporters Oyo PDP Crisis Worsens As Ladoja Moves To Pull Out
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad