Former Chief of Army Staff Returns To EFCC For More Interrogation

Nigeria’s former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Azubuika Ihejirika (retd) was at the Abuja office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) for more questioning on the roles he played in the $2.1 billion arms procurement scandal under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 23, 2018

The spokesperson for EFCC, Wilson Uwajuren, confirmed to this website that Mr. Ihejirika returned to answer more questions on the roles he played in the arms procurement scandal.

The retired General was released on administrative bail after answering questions from EFCC operatives   on Wednesday for over nine hours.

Azubuike Ihejirika

It was also learnt that Mr. Ihejirika will also be quizzed on the contract scandal in the Lagos office of the anti-graft commission.

It is however unclear when the Lagos panel will invite him.

EFCC is interrogating the former army chief based on his indictment by a committee led by AVM Jon Ode (Rtd) set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to probe contracts awarded by the Federal Government for procurement of hardware for the Nigerian military from 2007 to 2015.   

The Committee had in its report recommended further investigation of the former Chief of Army Staff, over findings which indicated his involvement in corrupt dealings in the arms procurement contracts.

