Reports Of EFCC ‘Raid’ On Our National Secretariat False - APC

Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has denied reports in some newspapers that its National Secretariat was raided by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, February, 22.   The party, in a statement by its publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi described the report of the purported raid as 'completely false,' while asserting that 'nothing of such happened.'

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 23, 2018

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has denied reports in some newspapers that its National Secretariat was raided by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, February, 22.  

The party, in a statement by its publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi described the report of the purported raid as ‘completely false,’ while asserting that ‘nothing of such happened.’

APC

The full statement reads “Our attention has been drawn to syndicated fake news published in some sections of the media that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ‘raided’ the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, February 22, 2018.

“The report is completely false as nothing of such happened as reported.

“We once again appeal to media houses to fact check and verify information ascribed or relating to our Party from the official APC media channels.”

