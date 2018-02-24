Buhari Commends Sagay For "Defending Govt Robustly"

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 24, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari, has commended the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, for defending his administration “robustly”.

The president commended Sagay on Friday  when he received a delegation of Itshekiri people from Delta State led by Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, and other prominent Iteskiri sons in Aso Rock presidential villa, Abuja.

The President was also grateful to the Iteskiri people for producing a man like Sagay who, according to him, is dedicated and committedd to his government even to the extent of stepping on others toes.

President Buhari shaking hand with Prof Itse Sagay at the presidential Villa, Abuja thecable.ng

He said; ‘‘Thanks for producing a man like Prof. Itse Sagay, who is defending us robustly and stepping on many toes in the process. If he’s not a man of conviction, he couldn’t have done that,” he said.

‘‘What he is doing is exceptional. Despite coming from a minority area, he’s showing overwhelming influence at the centre.

‘‘Prof, I never had the opportunity to thank you personally for all you’re doing. Thank you very much.”

Buhari also assured the delegation of the committement of his administration to rapid development of the Niger Delta by strengthening new initiative  that would create more economic opportunities and jobs for the people.

He also promised to consolidate on all ongoing projects in the region, adding that his administration is committed to peace and security of both lives and properties in Niger Delta.

The president promised to look into the concerns raised by the delegation including the dredging of Escravos bar for Warri and Koko ports, the gas revolution industrial park and EPZ project in Ogidigben, the ecological challenges in Ode-Itsekiri, Ugborodo, Orere/Yanagho and Ogheye-Eghoroke, among others.

The President added that under his watch every region in the country would witness increased investments in critical infrastructure.

