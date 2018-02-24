Kekemeke, Boroffice, Abraham Absent At Ondo Unification Rally

Isaac Kekemeke, who was ousted as Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, and Mr. Ajayi Robert Boroffice, the senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, were,  on Saturday, absent from a rally held to unify the aggrieved members of the party in the state.The rally, which was held at the MKO Abiola Democracy Park in Akure, was also boycotted by Mr. Segun Abraham, a gubernatorial aspirant of the party in 2016. 

The unification rally, despite being widely publicized, attracted a very scanty crowd of paid supporters and loyalists. SaharaReporters gathered that some of the absentees sent representatives. 

Speaking at the rally, Mr  Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo State, said much of the success of his administration is attributable to members of the successes recorded by his cabinet, who came new ideas. 

Mr. Akeredolu claimed his government has delivered life-touching projects in the state, as promised during his campaign.

Isaacs Kekemeke Sahara Reporters Media The governor disclosed that APC leaders across the country endorsed the rally and the celebration of his first year in office. 

"All the leaders of APC supported this programme and those who were not here gave reasons for their absence. For instance, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, called me this morning that he woke up with a terrible cold," claimed Mr. Akeredolu.

He stated that his government recognizes only  Mr. Ade Adetimehin the state APC.
The governor said he will support President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term of office.

"I am one of the governors that will give everything it takes for him (Buhari) to become the next President in 2019. I am open and frontal about the second term," he said.

Earlier, Mr. John Odigie-Oyegun, APC National Chairman, said Mr. Akeredolu's government has performed credibly in one year in office.

"Just over one year ago, we were here to launch a difficult campaign, and today we are here to know if you are happy or not.
I am glad to be here today and proud of what you (Akeredolu) has done for over a year in office.I can assure you, with Rotimi Akeredolu in government, the sun will continue to shine brighter in this sunshine state," said the APC National Chairman.

He added that APC leaders and members are delighted to have Mr. Olusola Oke back in their fold from the Alliance for Democracy, where he defected.

"I was told that there is now home-grown settlement of the political crisis in Ondo State. I came and have listened to my good friend, the distinguished Senator Olusola Oke, and i want to congratulate him," said the APC National Chairman.

In their separate goodwill messages, Messrs. Ibikunle Amosun and Godwin Obaseki, governors of Ogun and Edo states respectively, called on the people of the state to support the government of Mr. Akeredolu.

Notable among those at the event were Messrs. Amosun, Obaseki, Segun Oni, former governor of Ekiti State; and Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

Others were Mr. Claudius Daramola, Minister of State for Niger Delta; Mr. Tayo Alasoadura, Mr. Afe Olowokeere, and Mr. Mayowa Akinfolarin.
 

Saharareporters, New York

