Pump Action Rifles Owners In Lagos Get 2-Weeks Ultimatum to Re-Validate License

The Lagos Command of the Nigeria Police Force has given individuals with‘pump action firearm’  and other guns two weeks ultimatum to submit their arms, licenses for verification and re-validation. Chike Oti, spokesperson for the Command said this in a statement released on Friday. He added that the  exercise became necessary because of security challenges in the country.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 24, 2018

The Lagos Command of the Nigeria Police Force has given individuals with‘pump action firearm’  and other guns two weeks ultimatum to submit their arms, licenses for verification and re-validation.

Chike Oti, spokesperson for the Command said this in a statement released on Friday.

He added that the  exercise became necessary because of security challenges in the country.

Firearm

“Those issued with licence to bear pump action firearm or other repeating firearm operated by a slide action mechanism, by the Lagos State Police Command Firearms Registry(D7), are to submit their weapons and Licences to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the closest Police Station for verification, confirmation and revalidation.

“The move is to enable the command update its data base with information about the owners, licences, and state of the firearms.

“The owners of these firearms types are given two weeks grace period from the date of this publication (Feb. 24) to ready themselves for the exercise which will last till March 29.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, enjoins all licenced gun owners to take advantage of this revalidation programme as firearms found in the possession of anybody or group who did not participate in the exercise would be deemed as illegitimate.

“Such an individual or group would be arrested and charged for unlawful possession of firearm(s) in accordance with the provisions of Prohibited Firearms Act 2004, Laws of the Federation.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Bank Robbery At A Zenith Bank Branch In Owerri, Imo State Caught On Tape
CRIME Imo Zenith Bank Robbery: Police Nab Fleeing Suspect One Year After
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity How Pastor ‘Gruesomely Murdered’ Two Women And A Baby In Rivers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police Inspector General of Police Orders Nationwide Mop Up of Illegal Firearms
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Ex- Transport Union Official Accused of Murder Released By Police
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Police 80 percent Of Our Policemen Are Deployed To Protect Politicians And VIPS, Says Nigeria Police Chief
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Breaking News Police Explain Causes Of Zamfara Killings
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Transparency International Rating: Buhari Govt. Blames Obasanjo, Ezekwesili
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Bank Robbery At A Zenith Bank Branch In Owerri, Imo State Caught On Tape
CRIME Imo Zenith Bank Robbery: Police Nab Fleeing Suspect One Year After
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Commends Sagay For "Defending Govt Robustly"
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Gov. El-Rufai, Shehu Sani In Fresh N2 Billion Defamation Suit Battle
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Witness Tells Court How Former Nigerian Minister, Senator Carted Away N650m In Van
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Driver Jailed 7 Years For Causing Prof. Iyayi's Death
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Christianity How Pastor ‘Gruesomely Murdered’ Two Women And A Baby In Rivers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram How Boko Haram Attack, Kidnap Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Occurred – Residents, School Staff
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Former Chief of Army Staff Returns To EFCC For More Interrogation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram How Aggrieved Residents Stoned Yobe Governor In Dapchi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics You're Undermining Peace Efforts, Tinubu To Oyegun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion National Assembly Lacks The Power To Fix Election Dates - Femi Falana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad