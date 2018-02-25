Atiku: 'Snakes' Swallowing Money Will kill Nigeria

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said the “snake of corruption” swallowing money in government agencies and ministries will kill Nigeria if it is not killed. Atiku said this while receiving the Man of the Year Award in Lagos, on Friday. He urged the federal government to fight embark on serious fight against corruption instead of engaging in media warfare or propaganda.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 25, 2018

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said the “snake of corruption” swallowing money in government agencies and ministries will kill Nigeria if it is not killed.

Atiku said this while receiving the Man of the Year Award in Lagos, on Friday.

He urged the federal government to fight embark on serious fight against corruption instead of engaging in media warfare or propaganda.

Atiku Abubakar

Mr. Atiku said: “We must try to identify why, though we have been ostensibly fighting corruption for the past few years, Transparency International, the official global anti-corruption monitoring agency, has not increased our Corruption Perception Index rating,

“Not to belabor the point, but we have to kill the snake of corruption that swallows the commonwealth that should lift our people up from poverty. Whether that snake is in a JAMB office or any other government office, we must kill it or it will kill us

“This month of February 2018, according to the World Poverty Clock, Nigeria has just overtaken India as the world’s capital of extreme poverty. There are more extremely poor people in Nigeria than there are in India, a country that has six times Nigeria’s population.

“When people do not have jobs and the means to start a business are beyond their reach, they are incrementally much more likely to engage in criminal behaviors like terrorism, kidnapping, militancy and armed robbery”.

The former Vice President who has expressed interest in contesting for the presidency in 2019 on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has also been subject of corrupt investigations in and outside of Nigeria.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Transparency International Rating: Buhari Govt. Blames Obasanjo, Ezekwesili
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Kekemeke, Boroffice, Abraham Absent At Ondo Unification Rally
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Gov. El-Rufai, Shehu Sani In Fresh N2 Billion Defamation Suit Battle
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Former Bauchi Governorship Aspirant Slams N1bn Suit Against Federal Government, Others Over Illegal Detention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Commends Sagay For "Defending Govt Robustly"
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Will Give Everything To Ensure Buhari Gets Second Term in 2019 - Gov. Akeredolu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Transparency International Rating: Buhari Govt. Blames Obasanjo, Ezekwesili
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Troops 'Kill' More Boko Haram Terrorists, Recover Arms From Hideouts
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Kekemeke, Boroffice, Abraham Absent At Ondo Unification Rally
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Gov. El-Rufai, Shehu Sani In Fresh N2 Billion Defamation Suit Battle
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Former Bauchi Governorship Aspirant Slams N1bn Suit Against Federal Government, Others Over Illegal Detention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Attempted Theft Of NIA's $44m: Group Asks EFCC To Probe Kingibe, Abba Kyari, DG NIA
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Press Release Corruption Index: SERAP Backs TI, Urges Buhari To Take Ranking As A ‘Wake-Up Call’
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Improvised Explosive Device Kills Nigerian Army Captain In Borno
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Demand Probe Of SSS Boss On Source Of Herdsmen's Arms
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Africa World Airline Pilot Says Robbery Of Commercial Jets On The Runway Happens Only In Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Dapchi Abduction: Yobe Governor Blames Nigeria Army For Abduction Of Schoolgirls
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Bank Robbery At A Zenith Bank Branch In Owerri, Imo State Caught On Tape
CRIME Imo Zenith Bank Robbery: Police Nab Fleeing Suspect One Year After
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad