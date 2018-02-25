I Will Give Everything To Ensure Buhari Gets Second Term in 2019 - Gov. Akeredolu

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has openly announced his support for second term for President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of 2019 general elections. The governor who made this pronouncement at a rally in Akure to celebrate his first year in office, therefore called on residents of Ondo State to vote for the incumbent president in 2019.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 25, 2018

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has openly announced his support for second term for President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of 2019 general elections.

The governor who made this pronouncement at a rally in Akure to celebrate his first year in office, therefore called on residents of Ondo State to vote for the incumbent president in 2019.

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and President Muhammadu Buhari Daily Post

He boasted he would give everything it takes for President Buhari to return as president of the country in the next general elections.

He also mentioned that critics have the rights to fight, but he would give all it takes to see that President Buhari wins in Ondo state.

Akeredolu said, “Here in Ondo State, we are supporting Buhari for a second term, and nothing can change that. We are with Buhari and Oyegun. I have to commend members of the state House of Assembly for tolerating me.

“I am one of the governors that will give everything it takes for him to secure a second term in 2019. I am open and frontal about my support for his second term.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Atiku: 'Snakes' Swallowing Money Will kill Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Transparency International Rating: Buhari Govt. Blames Obasanjo, Ezekwesili
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Gov. El-Rufai, Shehu Sani In Fresh N2 Billion Defamation Suit Battle
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Former Bauchi Governorship Aspirant Slams N1bn Suit Against Federal Government, Others Over Illegal Detention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Kekemeke, Boroffice, Abraham Absent At Ondo Unification Rally
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics You're Undermining Peace Efforts, Tinubu To Oyegun
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Breaking: Improvised Explosive Device Kills Nigerian Army Captain In Borno
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Attempted Theft Of NIA's $44m: Group Asks EFCC To Probe Kingibe, Abba Kyari, DG NIA
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku: 'Snakes' Swallowing Money Will kill Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Air Force Says Operations To Locate Dapchi Girls Unsuccessful, Deploys More Assets
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Demand Probe Of SSS Boss On Source Of Herdsmen's Arms
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Transparency International Rating: Buhari Govt. Blames Obasanjo, Ezekwesili
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Africa World Airline Pilot Says Robbery Of Commercial Jets On The Runway Happens Only In Nigeria
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Troops 'Kill' More Boko Haram Terrorists, Recover Arms From Hideouts
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Dapchi Abduction: Yobe Governor Blames Nigeria Army For Abduction Of Schoolgirls
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Pius Adesanmi The Beatification of Ignorance By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Gov. El-Rufai, Shehu Sani In Fresh N2 Billion Defamation Suit Battle
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Former Bauchi Governorship Aspirant Slams N1bn Suit Against Federal Government, Others Over Illegal Detention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad