I Will Give Everything To Ensure Buhari Gets Second Term in 2019 - Gov. Akeredolu

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has openly announced his support for second term for President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of 2019 general elections.

The governor who made this pronouncement at a rally in Akure to celebrate his first year in office, therefore called on residents of Ondo State to vote for the incumbent president in 2019.

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and President Muhammadu Buhari

He boasted he would give everything it takes for President Buhari to return as president of the country in the next general elections.

He also mentioned that critics have the rights to fight, but he would give all it takes to see that President Buhari wins in Ondo state.

Akeredolu said, “Here in Ondo State, we are supporting Buhari for a second term, and nothing can change that. We are with Buhari and Oyegun. I have to commend members of the state House of Assembly for tolerating me.

“I am one of the governors that will give everything it takes for him to secure a second term in 2019. I am open and frontal about my support for his second term.”