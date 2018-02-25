Nigerian Air Force Says Operations To Locate Dapchi Girls Unsuccessful, Deploys More Assets

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has deployed additional air assets, including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms, to the Northeast in a renewed effort at locating school girls still missing following Boko Haram attack on Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State, last Monday.    The Air Force said this followed failure its initial operations conducted in a covert manner to yield the desired results.The Federal Government confirmed on Sunday that 110 of the schoolgirls were still missing.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 25, 2018

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has deployed additional air assets, including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms, to the Northeast in a renewed effort at locating school girls still missing following Boko Haram attack on Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State, last Monday.   

The Air Force said this followed failure its initial operations conducted in a covert manner to yield the desired results.

The Federal Government confirmed on Sunday that 110 of the schoolgirls were still missing.

Nigerian Air Force Personnel

Air Vice Marshall Olatokunbo Adesanya, Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force who announced this in a statement on Sunday said following confirmation of reports that some of the girls were yet to be accounted for, the NAF had discreetly deployed some ISR platforms and helicopters to search for and possibly locate the missing girls as well as the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs).

He added that the failure of the initial search operations necessitated the stepping up the search operations.

“Accordingly, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, directed the immediate deployment of additional air assets and NAF personnel to the Northeast with the sole mission of conducting day and night searches for the missing girls.

“It is noteworthy that the renewed efforts at locating the girls are being conducted in close liaison with other surface security forces,” NAF said while assuring that it will spare no efforts at possibly locating the girls via its air operations.

The Air Force also appeal to locals who might have any information that could lead to the location of the girls to make such information available to it or other relevant security agencies.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Breaking: Improvised Explosive Device Kills Nigerian Army Captain In Borno
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Troops 'Kill' More Boko Haram Terrorists, Recover Arms From Hideouts
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Dapchi Abduction: Yobe Governor Blames Nigeria Army For Abduction Of Schoolgirls
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Dapchi Attack: Nigerian Government Confirms 110 Schoolgirls Missing
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram How Boko Haram Attack, Kidnap Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Occurred – Residents, School Staff
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram How Aggrieved Residents Stoned Yobe Governor In Dapchi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Breaking: Improvised Explosive Device Kills Nigerian Army Captain In Borno
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Attempted Theft Of NIA's $44m: Group Asks EFCC To Probe Kingibe, Abba Kyari, DG NIA
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku: 'Snakes' Swallowing Money Will kill Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insurgency Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Demand Probe Of SSS Boss On Source Of Herdsmen's Arms
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Transparency International Rating: Buhari Govt. Blames Obasanjo, Ezekwesili
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Africa World Airline Pilot Says Robbery Of Commercial Jets On The Runway Happens Only In Nigeria
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Troops 'Kill' More Boko Haram Terrorists, Recover Arms From Hideouts
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics I Will Give Everything To Ensure Buhari Gets Second Term in 2019 - Gov. Akeredolu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Dapchi Abduction: Yobe Governor Blames Nigeria Army For Abduction Of Schoolgirls
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Pius Adesanmi The Beatification of Ignorance By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Gov. El-Rufai, Shehu Sani In Fresh N2 Billion Defamation Suit Battle
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Former Bauchi Governorship Aspirant Slams N1bn Suit Against Federal Government, Others Over Illegal Detention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad