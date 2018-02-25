Nigerian Troops 'Kill' More Boko Haram Terrorists, Recover Arms From Hideouts

Nigerian Army troops attached to Operation Lafiya Dole, the counter-insurgency intiative, have recorded more successes in their efforts against Boko Haram. Through Operation Deep Punch 11, which is aimed at clearing the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists within Sambisa Forest and Lake Chad Basin general area,the troops, on Thursday and Friday, launched a series of raids on terrorists' hideouts in Sambisa Forest.

The raids resulted in the killing of many insurgents, while others fled. The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole provided air cover for the ground troops throughout the operations.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Public Relations, Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole.

On Thursday, said the statement, a large number of Boko Haram terrorists attempting to escape through one of the blocking positions of the troops were killed.

The statement added that the troops also recovered a variety of weapons in an ambush near Sabil Huda. Among items recovered were a G3 rifle magazine, one life jacket, a light machine gun metal link, four rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition and four rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition and three rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition.

However, the statement disclosed, two soldiers suffered injuries and were evacuated by the Nigerian Air Force. They are said to responding to treatment.

On Friday, added the statement, troops launched a series of attacks on locations around Camp Zairo within Sambisa Forest. The offensive was, however, disrupted by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which affected one of the troops' Armoured Fighting Vehicles.

The troops, said the statement, were undaunted, as they continued with the offensive. This led to the clearance of terrorists' hideout around Parisu.

During the clearance, five Boko Haram terrorists were killed, while many others sustained injuries.

Recovered from the hideouts were one 122 millimetre truck-mounted gun that also bears an anti-aircraft gun, one Rocket-Propelled Grenade, one grenade revolver and seven mortar bombs among other weapons.

The troops equally recovered two Toyota Hilux vehicles, three power generating sets, two motorcycles, additional mortar bombs, gas cylinders. Also discovered was the terrorists' metal fabrication factory housing various machines for welding and making IEDs.

In addition, the statement disclosed that while carrying out offensive in other parts, troops of the 151 Battalion, in conjunction with 7 Division Support Group, terrorists' hideouts around Frigi crossing point and Izza general area.

The troops destroyed nine Boko Haram hideouts, killed an unspecified number of terrorists,rescued an old man and three elderly women.

The troop equally recovered a motorcycle, a bicycle, 10 bicycle tyres, three Boko Haram flags, one solar panel, five drums of guinea corn, two medium size mattresses, grinding machines, bags of metal scraps, motorcycle tyres and underground food storage facilities.

Among arms recovered were an AK-47 rifle magazine, one dummy rifle, a round of 12.7mm ammunition, 12 empty cases of 7.62mm ammunition, huge quantity of IED-making materials and a tool box.