Dapchi Abduction: Parents Says Not Aware Of Presidency Visit

The chairman of the forum created for the parents of missing Dapchi school girls, Mr. Badhir Manzo, has said the parents were not aware of the visit by a presidential delegation led by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lao Mohammed to Yobe State on Sunday.He also disputed the figure released by the the presidential delegation as the number of the missing schoolgirls.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 26, 2018

The chairman of the forum created for the parents of missing Dapchi school girls, Mr. Badhir Manzo, has said the parents were not aware of the visit by a presidential delegation led by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lao Mohammed to Yobe State on Sunday.

He also disputed the figure released by the the presidential delegation as the number of the missing schoolgirls.

The minister of information had while briefing the media in Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State on Sunday,  put the number of students who have not been accounted for since the attack on Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi at 110. 

Dapchi GGSTC students left their belongings after the attack
He added that the figure was arrived at after consultations with the principal of the school, officials of Yobe state and the local government hosting the school among others.

The delegation had visited Yobe state twice since the attack. But the parents said no one informed them of such visits.

“I am not aware of the meeting in Damaturu," Mr Manzo told Premium Times.

“No one informed us here in Dapchi that a meeting would hold. And as far as our record here is concerned, we still have 105, but if they have additional names to what we had first established, fine and good. We are happy no one is saying the figure is less than what we’ve had,” Mr Manzo added.

There has been confusion over the number of girls still missing after the Boko Haram attack.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that 94 schoolgirls were missing after the first headcount by the school.

Subsequently, the parents of the missing girls put the number of girls yet to be located at 105, but after the presidency visited, 110 was announced as the confirmed number.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Attempted Theft Of NIA's $44m: Group Asks EFCC To Probe Kingibe, Abba Kyari, DG NIA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Air Force Says Operations To Locate Dapchi Girls Unsuccessful, Deploys More Assets
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku: 'Snakes' Swallowing Money Will kill Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Poverty Over 80 Million Nigerians Are Poor - Federal Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption I Built My Hotel With Funds Diverted From Nigerian Maritime Agency - Ex-Acting Director General
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Demand Probe Of SSS Boss On Source Of Herdsmen's Arms
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Breaking: Improvised Explosive Device Kills Nigerian Army Captain In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
MODIU OLAGURO The Wailing of Remi Tinubu By Modiu Olaguro
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Attempted Theft Of NIA's $44m: Group Asks EFCC To Probe Kingibe, Abba Kyari, DG NIA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Air Force Says Operations To Locate Dapchi Girls Unsuccessful, Deploys More Assets
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku: 'Snakes' Swallowing Money Will kill Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Poverty Over 80 Million Nigerians Are Poor - Federal Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption I Built My Hotel With Funds Diverted From Nigerian Maritime Agency - Ex-Acting Director General
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 8 Nigerian Soldiers Missing, 3 Wounded During Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush On Damboa Road In Borno State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Demand Probe Of SSS Boss On Source Of Herdsmen's Arms
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Pius Adesanmi The Beatification of Ignorance By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption N1.9bn Money Laundering Suit: EFCC Tells Court Not To Unfreeze Shagaya's Account
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Africa World Airline Pilot Says Robbery Of Commercial Jets On The Runway Happens Only In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad