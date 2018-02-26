Dapchi Abduction: Parents Says Not Aware Of Presidency Visit

The chairman of the forum created for the parents of missing Dapchi school girls, Mr. Badhir Manzo, has said the parents were not aware of the visit by a presidential delegation led by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lao Mohammed to Yobe State on Sunday.



He also disputed the figure released by the the presidential delegation as the number of the missing schoolgirls.



The minister of information had while briefing the media in Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State on Sunday, put the number of students who have not been accounted for since the attack on Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi at 110.

Dapchi GGSTC students left their belongings after the attack

He added that the figure was arrived at after consultations with the principal of the school, officials of Yobe state and the local government hosting the school among others.



The delegation had visited Yobe state twice since the attack. But the parents said no one informed them of such visits.

“I am not aware of the meeting in Damaturu," Mr Manzo told Premium Times.



“No one informed us here in Dapchi that a meeting would hold. And as far as our record here is concerned, we still have 105, but if they have additional names to what we had first established, fine and good. We are happy no one is saying the figure is less than what we’ve had,” Mr Manzo added.



There has been confusion over the number of girls still missing after the Boko Haram attack.



SaharaReporters had earlier reported that 94 schoolgirls were missing after the first headcount by the school.



Subsequently, the parents of the missing girls put the number of girls yet to be located at 105, but after the presidency visited, 110 was announced as the confirmed number.