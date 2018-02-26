DapchiGirls Abduction: President Buhari Lacks Sympathy, Says OurMumuDonDo

Civil society coalition, OurMumuDonDo Movement, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being unsympathetic to the plight of the parents of the 105 students of Government Girls' Secondary School, Dapchi in Yobe State, who were kidnapped by Boko Haram last week. The coalition also demanded an end to all forms of insecurity across the country.

OurMumuDonDo made its position known in a statement jointly signed by its affiliates. The movement said it had been waiting since last week to see how the President would respond to the mass abduction. It, however, noted that there has been no concerted effort or sense of urgency to rescue the girls. The movement said it hopes that the President 's unwillingness to move fast over the abduction is not a demonstration of his stated reluctance to act in a hurry.

"It is most unfortunate that once again, many parents in Northeastern Nigeria have been plunged into unprecedented sorrow and grief. The gloom, pain, and downright dejection, which the parents of these missing girls are feeling are beyond imagination and unfortunately, President Buhari may not appreciate it because he is not in a hurry to act. It is even more worrisome that both the government of Yobe State and the Federal Government have painfully mismanaged this tragic incident, giving conflicting information," said the movement.





It stated that the Dapchi mass abduction is not the first of its kind in the NorthEast and Yobe State in particular.

"In February 2014, 59 boys were gruesomely killed in a Federal Government College at Buni Yadi, Yobe State, by the Boko Haram sect. In April of the same year, 276 girls were kidnapped by the same terrorist group in Chibok, Borno State. Four years down the line, the same terrorist group has now visited the Government Girls Secondary School in Dapchi with its viciousness, kidnapping 105 girls in a swoop," recalled OurMumuDonDo.



The coalition added that it is most unfortunate that an administration that promotes itself as solution to the country's security problems has been unable to come up with an appropriate response to the terrorists. In addition, the coalition said the Buhari administration has repeatedly failed to show it places any value on the life of an average Nigerian.



"Our nation is cowering to evil and injustice. From the Shi'ites members, who were unjustly shot and killed while protesting peacefully, to the innocent Nigerians being killed by herdsmen across the country to those who are being killed gruesomely by ruthless policemen and scores of Nigerians being kidnapped in different parts of the country daily, the administration of President Buhari has consistently failed to show sympathy and genuine concern for these victims and also failed to show enthusiasm and willingness to put an end to these dreadful developments," argued OurMumuDonDo.



It called on the government to deploy all military and intelligence resources to free the girls. It equally called on Nigerians to support security agencies to rescue the girls. The group stated that there are still many of the girls kidnapped from Chibok, who are yet to be found.



Signatories to the statement were Messrs. Adebayo Raphael of OurMumuDonDo, Deji Adeyanju of Concerned Nigerians, Ariyo Dare Atoye of Coalition in Defence Of Nigerian Democracy, Bako Abdul Usman of Campaign for Democracy and Moses Paul for MAD Connect.