DapchiGirls: Keyamo Slams Buhari Critics

Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has condemned those criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari over abduction of 110 girls from Government Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state by Boko Haram on Monday, February 19. Keyamo said this using his twitter handle. The Senior Advocate of Nigeria slammed the President’s critics as politicizing the kidnapping. He further mentioned that those who did not believe the Chibok incident are now using the Dapchi to discredit the President.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 26, 2018

He tweeted, “The Dapchi incident is a national calamity that should unite us all in d quest for a solution. But some people treat it as a political point gained in d struggle for power.”

“The same people who doubted the Chibok incident, now scream more about the Dapchi incident all because of politics.”

The federal government had earlier announced that efforts are ongoing to ensure that the kidnapped girls are rescued safe and alive.

