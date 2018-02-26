Nigerian Govt Assures Workers of New Minimum By Sept. 2018

Nigerian government has assured workers of introduction of a new minimum wage latest by the third quarter of 2018.

The Minister of Labor, Chris Ngige, who gave the assurance in a statement on Monday, February 26, added that implementation of the new pay would take effect immediately after the announcement.

He added that the government is already receiving memorandum from relevant bodies and persons to enable the determination of the new minimum wage.

“By the third quarter of this year, a new minimum wage will be announced for the country,” Ngige assured.

“In furtherance to the determination by the federal government to attain the decent work agenda which involves opportunities for works that are productive and deliver a fair income, security in workplace, and social protection for families; there have been overtime, three minimum wage reviews and currently the tripartite committee on national minimum wage is set to review the current minimum wage,” he added.

The minister therefore appealed to government workers to endure until the review is completed and implementation of the new wage is announced by September 2018.

He also noted that the federal government has had to be cautious because most state governments are still unable to pay the N18, 000 minimum wage agreed to in 2012.

“Better late than never because some State governors are still owing and cannot pay the current N18,000 minimum wage to workers, that’s why we are ensuring we bring all stakeholders along and announce the new minimum wage at the appropriate time.”

Nigerian workers, especially under the aegis of Nigeria Labor Congress have been pushing for the review of the N18,000 minimum wage because of high rate of inflation in the country and the depreciation in value of the naira.

In response, the Federal Government had last year set up a tripartite committee made up of government representatives, members of labor unions and private sector to devise new minimum wage for the country.