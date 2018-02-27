2019: INEC Asks Population Commission For List Of Dead Nigerians

Ahead of the 2019 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has requested the National Population Commission (NPC) to make a detailed list of dead people in the country since 2015 available

Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu made the request when he visited NPC boss, Eze Duruiheoma in Abuja of Tuesday.

Mahmood stated the record (of dead Nigerians since 2015) would make the electoral commission remove them from voters list which would help make INEC work with accurate figures in 2019.

Voters in Nigeria

The INEC Chairman said, “We will like to partner NPC and ask that the population commission make available records of dead citizens since 2015 to enable us to take necessary steps to remove them from the voter register.”

“We are confident that you will oblige us so that we can further clean up our voter register ahead of the 2019 general elections.”

He added that the commission is working to ensure 2019 election would be free and fair, while noting the list would be used to sanitize the data of voters the commission is working with.

Mahmood also noted that both commissions (INEC & NPC) are constitutionally endowed to register people but for different purposes.

“While INEC is saddled with the responsibility of registering eligible voters, the population commission registers births and deaths of citizens across the country,” he said.

The INEC boss revealed that a Memorandum of Understanding which would enhance partnership would be signed by both commissions. He said that the memorandum would work for the development and advancement of the country.

“When the MoU is signed, it will formalize and enhance collaboration between the sister agencies (INEC & NPC) for the general development of the country,” Mahmood explained.

On his part, Duruiheoma commended the step taken by INEC, labelling it as a way of taking Nigeria to greatness.

While noting that the commission does not have the list at the moment, he assured INEC that his commission would swing into full work in making the list available for the electoral commission.

“If we get our elections and censuses right, our nation will be on the way to greatness. The commission would commence the process of making the records of deaths across the country available to INEC.”

NPC boss said he is looking forward to when every single birth or death cases in the country would be documented by the commission.