Dapchi Abduction: Nigerian Govt. Sets Up 12-Man Investigation Committee

Nigerian government on Tuesday said a 12-member committee will be set up to unravel the circumstances surrounding the abduction of 110 students of the Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC) in Dapchi, Yobe State, following the attack on the school by the insurgents on 19 February 2018. The committee was set up by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, according to a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 27, 2018

Nigerian government on Tuesday said a 12-member committee will be set up to unravel the circumstances surrounding the abduction of 110 students of the Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC) in Dapchi, Yobe State, following the attack on the school by the insurgents on 19 February 2018.

The committee was set up by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, according to a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

The committee, as stated in the statement, will be chaired by a military officer of the rank of Major-General, comprises one senior provost each from the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force; representatives of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA); Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA); Nigeria Police Force (NPF); Department of State Services (DSS); Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); two representatives of the Yobe State Government and a representative of the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The terms of reference of the committee include ascertaining the circumstances surrounding the abduction of the girls, confirming the presence, composition, scale and disposition of security in place in Dapchi as well as in GGSTC before the incident and suggesting measures that can lead to the location and rescue of the girls

The panel, which is expected to submit its report by March 15, 2018, is also saddled with recommending measures to prevent future occurrence.

The committee will be inaugurated on Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: 8 Nigerian Soldiers Missing, 3 Wounded During Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush On Damboa Road In Borno State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram FG FULL LIST: Nigerian Govt. Releases Names, Other Details of Missing Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Govt Says Negotiation Ongoing With Boko Haram For Release Of More Abductees
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Troops 'Kill' More Boko Haram Terrorists, Recover Arms From Hideouts
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME 3 Bomb Makers Arrested In Edo State
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Boko Haram How Boko Haram Attack, Kidnap Of Dapchi Schoolgirls Occurred – Residents, School Staff
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption I Built My Hotel With Funds Diverted From Nigerian Maritime Agency - Ex-Acting Director General
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News #DapchiGirls: Exclusive Document Shows Nigerian Military Knew Of Boko Haram's Plan To Carry Out Mass Abductions In Yobe, But Withdrew Troops
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics #DapchiGirls: Keyamo Slams Buhari Critics
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News EXCLUSIVE: Nnamdi Kanu, Wife Spotted In Ghana -TheCable
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption How Lagos Banker Stole N700m From Customers- EFCC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Dapchi 110: The Tragedy Of A Nation By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics APC National Officer Tells President Buhari To Sack NDDC Chairman, Managing Director
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 8 Nigerian Soldiers Missing, 3 Wounded During Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush On Damboa Road In Borno State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Dapchi, Deception, And The Cult Of Buharism By Moses E Ochonu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Okorocha Joins Senate Race, Gives Reasons
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Dapchi Girls: Yobe Police Command Faults Military Claim On Withdrawal of Troops
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Military Dapchi Girls: Military Justifies Withdrawal of Troops Before Boko Haram Attack
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad