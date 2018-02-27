1O herdsmen have been caught red-handed while destroying farmlands in Benue state by troops of the Nigerian Army participating in the ongoing Exercise Cat Race.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, explained in a statement on Monday said the troops, who were on patrol caught the herdsmen destroying some farms in Tse-Tigir and Tse-Ndugh villages of Benue.

He added that the herdsmen fled upon sighting the troops, but the troops went after them, caught up and arrested them.

Nigerian Troops Caught Herdsmen Destroying Farms In Benue

“While in the act of destroying the farmland, the herdsmen sighted the aggressive troops and fled into the bush. The determined troops pursued and arrest them,” he said.

The Army spokesperson added that items recovered from the herdsmen include five motorcycles, two machetes, charms and a sum of N120,000.

Chukwu added that the herdsmen arrested have been handed over to the Police for investigation and prosecution.