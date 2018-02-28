2019: Former Central Bank of Nigeria Deputy Governor, Moghalu, Declares Interest In Presidency

Mr. Kingsley Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN on Wednesday declared his intention to contest for the presidency in the 2019 general election. Moghalu, who is the President of Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation said he was joining the presidential race because current crop of politicians in the country have failed to deliver on their promises to the people.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 28, 2018

Calling on the people to stop recycling politicians who have failed to give them what they need, the banker asked Nigerian youths, men and women to take back the mantle of leadership from the self-centered politicians.

He said, "I am taking this stand, here and now, because Nigeria today is divided by ethnic and religious conflicts, made worse by corruption. The government has failed in its very first duty of securing our lives as citizens, and we have lost our place in the world. The time has come for us to fix this.”

“We are collectively exhausted by these politicians who continually fall in and out of alliances with each other and care nothing for the ordinary Nigerian. They aggravate our fears in the hope that we will continue to keep them in power even though offer nothing new.”

Moghalu further noted that the country needs a movement which would center on the people and be keen on the development of Nigeria. He also added that the country deserves a 21st-century leader who would usher the country into a new future.

“What we need now is a REAL movement of the people, by the people and, most importantly FOR the people of Nigeria to move our country forward and break with our troubled past. I offer myself as part of that movement.

“It is time for a radical change in the political leadership of Nigeria, a visionary, competent and inclusive leadership that truly cares about our country, equipped with the skills, intellect and competence to wage a decisive war against poverty and unemployment, a Nigeria in which our youth can fulfill their full potential and our daughters can aspire to any opportunity they desire.”

The former CBN Deputy Governor further said that Nigerians must not allow the political elite to continue to oppress them asserting that Nigerians would not be taken for a ride again.

Moghalu presented an agenda centered around three key aspects including nation building, economy, leadership and governance.

He urged eligible voters to register to get their Permanent Voter Card (PVC) which, according to him, would serve as the tool to take back the country from corrupt politicians.

0 Comments
