Court Reserves Judgment In Students' Suit Against Open University

Justice Ridwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos has fixed April 19, 2018 for judgment on a fundamental human rights suit filed against the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and its registrar by two students of the institution.The two students had filed the suit against NOUN in December 2015 for allegedly breaching their right to association  following their expulsion from the University for spearheading formation of a Students’ Union Government known as Congress of NOUN Students (CONS).

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 28, 2018

Justice Ridwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos has fixed April 19, 2018 for judgment on a fundamental human rights suit filed against the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and its registrar by two students of the institution.

The two students had filed the suit against NOUN in December 2015 for allegedly breaching their right to association  following their expulsion from the University for spearheading formation of a Students’ Union Government known as Congress of NOUN Students (CONS).

While harping on the need for speedy dispensation of the suit, counsel to the students, Mr. Gabriel Orban, argued on Tuesday that: “The conduct of the respondents before the filing of this suit and their counter affidavits in support of their defence proves well that the applicants’ fundamental rights have been violated and it is likely that it will continue to be violated by the respondents except this court’s intervention and since the court is the last hope of a common man who also constitute the Applicants in this suit. 

National Open University of Nigeria

“We look up to the court to set straight these anomalies enjoyed by the respondents at the detriment of the students and their welfare. We argue with emphasis that the University lacks the competence to deny students the right to association and the press”.

Responding to the applicants’ position, counsels for NOUN, Mr. Abiodun Olatunji and Mr. Nas Ogunsakin argued that the students were not expelled on the basis of association, but for resorting to the press to express their grievances.

Having heard the argument of both parties, Justice Aikawa adjourned to April 19, 2018 for judgement.

The suit was first filed before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun and the  judgement slated for April 2016. But the judge granted the University’s application to arrest the reserved judgement and she subsequently stepped down from the suit in strange circumstances.


The students are demanding for “ a declaration that the 1st Respondent’s strong prohibition/non approval of students association/students union government formed to protect students’ lawful interests some of which are listed in their ten points demand from the university is unlawful, illegal and contrary to the right to Freedom of Association provided and guaranteed under Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“that the 1st Respondent’s acts and continuous efforts to prevent its students from holding their lawful meetings to exchange ideas and enhance their interests and welfare is illegal and contrary to right to Freedom of Association guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“that the Respondents’ victimisation of two of its students spearheading the cause of Students Union Government to protect their affected interests by issuing them letters of expulsion dated 11/11/2015, to ward off in totality the association is illegal and contrary to right to Freedom of Association guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended).

“ an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Respondents whether by themselves or by their officers, agents, servants, assigns, privies or any other person(s), however called, from further prosecution, conviction and expulsion of any of its students on the basis of their insistence on the exercise of their Fundamental Rights as enshrined under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigerian Government Orders Probe of Former Head Of JAMB, NIMASA
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Opinion Is ASUU A Union Of Role Models? By Adeshina Afolayan
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Education Mubi Student Massacre: Killers Called Out Students’ Names Before Shooting Them, Say Police
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education AOCOED Protest: College Agrees To Reduce Fees For Years 2 And 3 Level Students
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Education Nigerian Law Student Hangs Self In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Education We Are Yet To Call Off Our Strike – COEASU
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive Two London Properties Valued At £4million Traced To Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News #DapchiGirls: Exclusive Document Shows Nigerian Military Knew Of Boko Haram's Plan To Carry Out Mass Abductions In Yobe, But Withdrew Troops
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Yusuf Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Treatment In Germany
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release Witness Reveals How $1m Was Recovered in Badeh’s Wardrobe
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military Troops Killed 10 Herdsmen Caught Setting Village Ablaze In Adamawa
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Inside The Multi-Million-Dollar Properties Owned By Diezani And Kola Aluko In Lagos
Corruption UPDATED: Court Orders Final Forfeiture of Diezani's Penthouses To Federal Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME PDP Spokesperson, 13 Others Confirmed Dead In Adamawa Violence
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Troops Caught Herdsmen Destroying Farms In Benue
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Former Central Bank of Nigeria Deputy Governor, Moghalu, Declares Interest In Presidency
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption How Femi Fani-Kayode Spent N840 million In 6 months - EFCC Witness
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News EXCLUSIVE: Nnamdi Kanu, Wife Spotted In Ghana -TheCable
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Press Release I Won’t Be Intimidated – INEC Chairman
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad