Gunmen Kidnap Lawyer In Ondo State, Demand N2 Million Ransom

Armed men suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a lawyer, Mr. Olumide Ilegbusi, in Ondo State, SaharaReporters has learned.

Ilegbusi was abducted on the notorious Oba Akoko road by three hoodlums who were armed with AK47 rifles.

The forty-year-old lawyer was kidnapped while transiting from Owo to attend a burial outside the town in the Oba Akoko axis.

A family source confirmed the kidnap to Sahara Reporters on Wednesday during a phone conversation in Akure.

The source pleaded anonymously but said the kidnappers have already established contact with the family and demanding a ransom.

He explained how the legal practitioner was waylaid on the notoriously bad road before he was kidnapped and dragged into the bush.

"My uncle (Mr. Ilegbusi) was traveling for a burial ceremony when he was waylaid and kidnapped by some gunmen at one of the villages near Oba Akoko town."

"The gunmen had to stop the vehicle, robbed all the passengers and also beat up the driver before taking Mr. Ilegbusi to the thick forest."

"Now, one of the kidnappers called with a strange number and was demanding a sum of two million naira before they will free him from their den."

"Although, the matter has been reported to the Divisional Police Station and we are sure that effort is on to rescue him."

He said there was a need for the police to provide urgent security on the notorious Oba Akoko route which had become the den of kidnappers and nightmare for the travelers.

Kunle Fabolude, Divisional Police Officer in Oba Akoko confirmed the kidnap news when contacted by Sahara Reporters.

Mr. Fabolude, however, refused to give details of the incident and directed our correspondent to the police spokesman.

Mr. Femi Joseph, the spokesman for the Ondo State Police Command also later confirmed the abduction of the lawyer.

Mr. Joseph said the police was currently on the trail of the abductors with a view to arrest them and face the full wrath of the law.

He assured that the police was already putting a strategy in place to ensure the safe rescue of the victim and warned family members not to be compromised.

"We have asked the family members of the lawyer to cooperates with us and the police have begun an investigation into the abduction."

"Currently, our men are on the trail of the hoodlums and we will soon arrest them, but you know I can't reveal our tactics of operation to the public domain."