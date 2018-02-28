Nigerian Online Publishers To Police: Journalists Are Not Terrorists

The Online Publishers Association of Nigeria (OPAN) has rejected claims by the Nigeria police that two of its members, Messrs. Timothy and Daniel Elombah, are terrorists and that they breached the country’s cybercrime rules because they approved the publication of an opinion article, deemed offensive by the Police, on their website.

by Sahara Reporters, NY Feb 28, 2018

The Online Publishers Association of Nigeria (OPAN) has rejected claims by the Nigeria police that two of its members, Messrs. Timothy and Daniel Elombah, are terrorists and that they breached the country’s cybercrime rules because they approved the publication of an opinion article, deemed offensive by the police, on their website. 

OPAN stated its position in a statement issued on Wednesday ahead of the arraignment for alleged terrorism and cybercrime of the journalists on Thursday.

The police, in a four-count charge, filed at the Federal High Court 5 in Abuja are accusing the two journalists (publisher and editor of elombah.com respectively) of cyber bullying and cyber stalking the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Kpotum Idris. They are also accused of cybercrime and “championing Biafra terrorism”.

According to OPAN, the Police should immediately withdraw the allegations, which it branded as spurious, and stop harassing journalists carrying out their lawful duty. The association said it is worried by the claim of the police that journalists carrying out their lawful duty intend to "create native war” in the country.

“This claim is not only ridiculous but also disgraceful of the police force under the care of Mr. Idris. It is laughable that the police force, under whose watch 110 female teenage students were kidnapped from their dormitory at the Government Girls’ Technical Science College, Dapchi, Yobe State, can descend so low to the extent of filing fabricated charges against the two journalists who are contributing their own quota to national development,” said OPAN.

The association said the two journalists have repeatedly stated that they have nothing to do with the article, as it was not written by the editor, publisher, or staff of the website. They also stated that there is no shred of evidence that elombah.com promotes terrorism in Nigeria.

"It is to be noted that the online medium has published series of articles against the activities of Boko Haram in the country and other acts of terrorism, so linking it with the activities of IPOB is a joke taken too far. For clarity, OPAN restates that elombah.com is a responsible media organization. It is not a terrorist organization and neither is it championing Biafra,” maintained the association.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Sahara Reporters, NY

You may also like

Read Next

Journalism Two Nigerian Journalists Charged With Cybercrime
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Nigeria Media Reduced To Giving Awards To Politicians - Aborowa
Journalism Broadcaster Slams Nigerian Media 'For Seeking Patronage Rather Than Putting Government In Check'
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Newspaper Disassociates Itself From Obaigbena Over NSA Payment Claim
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Opinion Oby Ezekwesili Versus Half-Baked Nigerian Journalists By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Free Speech Petroleum Minister Kachikwu Uses DSS To Arrest Delta News Magazine Publisher
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Journalism Nigerian Government Has Not Arrested Any Journalists, Lai Mohammed Claims
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive Two London Properties Valued At £4million Traced To Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News #DapchiGirls: Exclusive Document Shows Nigerian Military Knew Of Boko Haram's Plan To Carry Out Mass Abductions In Yobe, But Withdrew Troops
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Yusuf Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Treatment In Germany
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release Witness Reveals How $1m Was Recovered in Badeh’s Wardrobe
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Military Troops Killed 10 Herdsmen Caught Setting Village Ablaze In Adamawa
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Inside The Multi-Million-Dollar Properties Owned By Diezani And Kola Aluko In Lagos
Corruption UPDATED: Court Orders Final Forfeiture of Diezani's Penthouses To Federal Government
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME PDP Spokesperson, 13 Others Confirmed Dead In Adamawa Violence
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Troops Caught Herdsmen Destroying Farms In Benue
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Court Reserves Judgment In Students' Suit Against Open University
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Former Central Bank of Nigeria Deputy Governor, Moghalu, Declares Interest In Presidency
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption How Femi Fani-Kayode Spent N840 million In 6 months - EFCC Witness
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News EXCLUSIVE: Nnamdi Kanu, Wife Spotted In Ghana -TheCable
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad