Troops Killed 10 Herdsmen Caught Setting Village Ablaze In Adamawa

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations said the troops responded to distress call and supported troops at Gwamba village under attack by herdsmen on Tuesday. 

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 28, 2018

Troops of 101 special Forces Battalion of Nigerian Army on Excercise Ayem Akpatuma (Cat Race) deployed at Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Tuesday killed 10 herdsmen and arrested six others caught while on the run after setting a village ablaze.  

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations said the troops responded to distress call and supported troops at Gwamba village under attack by herdsmen on Tuesday. 

He, however, said despite the swift response, the notorious herdsmen set the village ablaze before the arrival of the troops.

Nigerian Army

“The determine troops trailed the herdsmen and arrested 6 of them at Garigiji village while trying  to escape.

“During the process of the arrest the herdsmen show resistance, which made the alerted troops to engage them and killed 10 of them.

“Items recovered from the herdsmen are: one AK 47 rifle, 41 rounds of 7.62mm special, one locally made rifle with 25 cartridges, one cutlass, looted clothes and one motorcycle,” Chukwu said of the troops’ encounter with the arsonists. 

