Detained Independent Bureau Chief's Life In Danger, Says Newspaper Management

The management of Daily Independent has disclosed that the publication's Abuja Bureau Chief, Mr. Tony Ezimakor, who has been detained by the Directorate of State Security (DSS) since Wednesday, is hypertensive and has been denied access to his medication.               

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 01, 2018

The management of Daily Independent has disclosed that the publication's Abuja Bureau Chief, Mr. Tony Ezimakor, who has been detained by the Directorate of State Security (DSS) since Wednesday, is hypertensive and has been denied access to his medication.               

The disclosure was made in a statement issued on Thursday. Signed by Mr. Don Okere, editor of the paper, the statement said Mr. Ezimakor arrived to honor an invitation by the DSS at about 10.30pm on Wednesday and was shunted from one office to the other and asked to wait for a particular officer, who was said to out of office.                              

He was subsequently detained.

The management said it has made efforts through the newspaper's lawyer, Mr. Douglas Ekhator, to see the detained journalist, but has been luckless so far.

"One thing is certain: Mr. Ezimakor was not given his medication though the lawyer who took it to him late Wednesday.

"We hereby alert the world to this real and present danger that Mr. Ezimakor is a high blood pressure patient and apart from taking his drugs, needs to see his doctors at very short notice," the statement said.

It warned that the DSS is endangering Mr. Ezimakor's life. According to the newspaper, the detained journalist's wife said her husband left home on Wednesday without medication and had no meal.

"She lamented that her husband’s health must be in grave danger, especially as DSS operatives have denied him access to his prescribed drugs," the statement added.

The management of the newspaper called for the immediate and unconditional release to prevent the deterioration of his health. Tony Ezimakor

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Journalism DSS Operative Brutalises FRCN Editor
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Journalism Two Nigerian Journalists Charged With Cybercrime
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Journalism Nigerian Online Publishers To Police: Journalists Are Not Terrorists
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Finance Arise TV Stops Broadcasting, Obaigbena Reportedly Owes Money To Workers And Contractors
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Journalism Federal Capital Territory Admin Evicts ThisDay Publisher, Obaigbena, From ThisDay Dome
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Opinion Kogi State Governor Bello Going Astray By Adewale Giwa
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Nigerian Army Commanding Officer Of The "Strike Force Group" Killed By Boko Haram Suicide Bomber In Sambisa Forest
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Alleged Frame-Up: Dino Melaye Arraigned, Granted N100,000 Bail
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive Two London Properties Valued At £4million Traced To Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Leaked Phone Conversation Exposes Buhari's Chief of Personal Security In Promotion-Solicitation
Breaking News Police Promotion Scandal: Leaked Phone Conversation Exposes Buhari's Chief of Personal Security In Promotion-Solicitation From PSC Chair Mike Okiro
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Yusuf Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Treatment In Germany
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
EFCC Press Release Witness Reveals How $1m Was Recovered in Badeh’s Wardrobe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS 35 Out Of 36 Nigerian States Owing Workers Salaries - Trade Union President
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News US Secretary Of State, Rex Tillerson, To Visit Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News #DapchiGirls: Exclusive Document Shows Nigerian Military Knew Of Boko Haram's Plan To Carry Out Mass Abductions In Yobe, But Withdrew Troops
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Abducted Dapchi Girls in 'Boko Haram town' in Yobe, Claims Rep
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release EFCC Arraigns Man For Stealing $56, 000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Pete’s Bar & Lounge Is Shut Down After Twin Brother Is Killed, Brother Narrates
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad