Don't Give Ethnic, Religious Colorations To Security Challenges In Northern Nigeria, Governors Warn

The Forum of Northern States' Governors has warned against inputting political, ethnic or religious colorations into various crises and security challenges afflicting the region.

Speaking at the meeting of the Forum in Kaduna, the chairman of the Forum and governor of Borno State, Kashim Shetimma also assured that the state chief executives of the region will work with Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the various crises.

The Governor noted that there have been communal clashes which have claimed number of lives in Taraba and Kaduna States in addition to the abduction of over 110 girls from a secondary school in Dapchi, Yobe State in the past few weeks, an indication that the security challenges in the northern region is far from over.

Northern States Governors Forum

He noted that it is therefore important, as a long-term measure, for the region to device viable strategies to forestall all forms of security challenges, that may likely erupt in the future.

The Governor said, “I need to emphasize that whatever resolutions we may arrive at, should be without prejudice to the various commendable and comprehensive measures being put in place by the Federal Government in addressing the security challenges; especially the recent abduction of the Dapchi School Girls.

“We appreciate and commend the efforts being made by President Muhammadu Buhari in the Dapchi crisis by ensuring the deployment of all necessary security personnel and equipment towards the rescue of the abducted girls.

“Our prayers and commiseration go to the Government and people of Yobe State as well as the families of the victims over the sad and unfortunate incident.

“In the last few days, Taraba and Kaduna States have again experienced spates of deadly and destructive communal clashes which culminated in the loss of many lives and destruction of millions of naira worth of property.

“Although the security agencies have responded positively and are now on top of the situation, we, as a Forum, need to pay particular attention to the root causes of such conflicts and their seemingly intractable nature with an open mind and from an unbiased perspective, in order to arrive at comprehensive means of addressing them.