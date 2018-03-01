INEC Releases General Election Dates For Next 36 Years

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the dates of elections for the next 36 years.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, released the timetable for elections from 2019 to 2055 during a meeting with the chairmen of political parties in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to INEC’s arrangement, the general elections from 2019 to 2055 will hold on two days respectively as opposed to the proposal of the National Assembly which holds on three days with the following sequence: National Assembly (day one) governorship and state House of Assembly (day two) and presidential (day three).

Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

Yakubu said in other developed democracies, the dates for elections were fixed.

He, therefore, stated that it was time for Nigeria to follow suit.

He said, “In 2019, the dates are February 16 and March 2; in 2023, the dates are February 18 and March 4. In 2027, the dates are February 20 and March 6; in 2031, it is February 15 and March 1.

“In 2035, it is February 17 and March 3; in 2039, it is February 19 and March 5 and in 2043, it will hold on February 21 and March 7. In 2047, it is February 15 and March 2; in 2051, it is February 18 and March 1; in 2055, it is February 20 and March 6.”

He argued that the idea “is to engender certainty in our electoral calendar, allows for long term planning by the commission as well as stakeholders and brings our democracy in line with the best practice around the world. I am glad that this decision has received the overwhelming support of stakeholders.”

On the issue of underage voting, Yakubu vowed that the commission would ensure that ineligible voters are removed from the register.

He said, “The commission is determined to clean up the voter register of all ineligible registrants as provided for in section 12(1) of the electoral Act 2010 (as amended). We have displayed the list of all newly registered voters at the end of each of the three quarters of the exercise in 2017 at the various registration centres nationwide for claims and objections as required by law. We have also done the data consolidation and run the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) on all new registrants. We have carefully scrutinised the list.”

He, however, pleaded with the political parties to assist the commission in the process, stressing that they had important role to play.

Yakubu said the commission had received applications from 108 associations that wanted to be registered as political parties.

The INEC boss, however, revealed that 66 associations had failed the initial assessment and had been advised accordingly and none had responded so far.

“Thirty-three associations have passed the initial assessment and were formally advised to proceed to the next stage while nine associations are at the final stages of the process,” he said.

On the coming Ekiti and Osun governorship polls, Yakubu appealed to political parties to ensure that proactive steps were taken to ensure free and fair primaries.

The political parties under the umbrella of Inter-Party Advisory Council commended the INEC boss for setting the dates for future elections.

They said organising and undertaking elections remained the exclusive preserve of INEC.

The Chairman of IPAC, Mohammed Nalado, said the issue was a constitutional one and not until the laws were amended, “INEC’s order of election stands under the existing law.”

He said,” I think this is a constitutional issue. What INEC has done at the moment is based on what is in the provision of the constitution. If there is any law that supersedes what they have done, that law is not to be abandoned. So, we stand on the same page. So, we have to be working together, INEC, political parties and all the stakeholders in the democratic development.”

But the House of Representatives reacted to the announcement, saying that INEC would see itself as performing its duties until the new amendments to the Electoral Act 2010 came into effect.

The Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Abdulrazak Namdas, told The PUNCH that the National Assembly was waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the new bill.

He explained that after the President’s signature and the bill became law, INEC would have no option but to comply.

Namdas added, “If the President signs the bill, INEC will have to comply. If they fail to comply, they can only go to the judiciary as the last resort.

“So, the House can’t take issues with INEC over a law that is not in operation as yet. They are doing their work and we are doing our job as a legislature, which is law making.”