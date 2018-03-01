Nigerian Troops Nabbed Another 7 Herdsmen Destroying Farmlands

Troops of the Nigerian Army participating in the ongoing Exercise Cat Race on Wednesday arrested another seven herdsmen who were caught ravaging some farmlands in Benue state. The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu who disclosed this on Thursday noted the herdsmen were caught with weapons.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 01, 2018

According to him, the troops deployed on the Ayem Akpatuma (Cate Race) exercise caught the herdsmen while in the act of desolating some farmerlands while on their routine patrol at Gbajimba-Kaseyo-Awe road, Buruku-Uba-Abeda-Ameh and Fadama Kuturu of Benue state.

Nigerian Troops Caught Herdsmen Destroying Farms In Benue Nigerian Army

 In his words, “Herdsmen are being arrested destroying farmland and a large number of weapons recovered in different locations where the exercise (Ayem Akpatuma) is conducted.”

The troops had on Wednesday arrested four herdsmen grazing in a farmland, while three herdsmen, were also arrested by the troops while on fighting patrol along Buruku-Uba-Abeda-Ameh and Fadama Kuturu also in Benue State.

The herdsmen were apprehended while destroying farmland with their cattle on Wednesday.

