US Secretary Of State, Rex Tillerson, To Visit Nigeria

Rex Tillerson, the United States Secretary of State, will visit Abuja, the Nigerian capital, on his first official trip to Africa. A statement by Heather Nauert, spokesperson for the State Department, Mr. Tillerson will also visit N’Djamena in Chad;m, Djibouti in Djibouti, Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and Nairobi in Kenya. The visit to Africa will be from 6-13 March.



During the visit, Mr Tillerson will meet with leadership in each country as well as the leadership of the African Union in Addis Ababa "to further our partnerships with the governments and people of Africa". According to the statement, Mr. Tillerson plans to discuss ways the US can work with African nations to counter terrorism, advance peace and security, promote good governance, and spur mutually beneficial trade and investment.



He will also meet with U.S. Embassy staff and participate in events related to U.S. government-supported activities.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson