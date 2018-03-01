Yusuf Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Treatment In Germany

Nigeria's first son, Yusuf Buhari has returned to Abuja after spending weeks in Germany receiving medical treatment. Saharareporters learned that Yusuf received treatment at the St. Joseph Hospital in Wiesbaden as well as further treatment to fix a broken arm at another hospital in Munich. Yusuf left Nigeria for Germany on January 12, 2018, as exclusively reported by Saharareporters. 

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 01, 2018

Yusuf spent some time at Cedarest Hospital in Abuja after he was injured in a power bike accident in Gwanripa neighborhood in Abuja while drag racing with a friend, Bashir Gwandu.

