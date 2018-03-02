Burkina Faso Hit By Suspected Islamic Terrorist

Seven people have been reported to be killed in the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou on Friday by six attackers after attacking the French Embassy and national army headquarters.

by Sahara Reporters, NY Mar 02, 2018

Gunshots and explosions vibrated the downtown area of the government offices, including the General Staff of the Armed Forces, as people ran from danger. The US Embassy urged citizens to seek shelter and to avoid the city center as it is being suspected that the suspects were Islamist gunmen as the incident was being referred to as a terrorist attack. 

"Attacks are reported to be ongoing in downtown Ouagadougou, in the Koulouba area. The affected area includes the Chief of Staff Headquarters. Avoid downtown Ouagadougou. Shelter in place. Monitor local media for updates," it said on Twitter

The six attackers are said to have been "neutralized".
WSJ

 

 

 

 

Sahara Reporters, NY

