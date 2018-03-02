Dapchi Abduction: We’ve Extended Search For Victims To Neighboring Countries, Says Nigeria

The Federal Government on Friday announced that the ongoing search for the 110 girls abducted from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe State, has been extended to the neighbouring countries.

The announcement was made in a statement issued in Abuja by Mr. Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture. According to the statement, top military, and security officials travelled to the Northeastern part of the country on Thursday to give the search more urgency.

Among the officials, who have moved to the theatre of the insurgency, are Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai; and the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Mr. Lawal Daura.

They joined the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who had earlier moved, as well as the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (retd.).

The panel set up by the Federal Government to unravel the circumstances surrounding the mass abduction was inaugurated on Thursday by the NSA.

The names of the abducted girls and their other details had earlier been released by the Federal Government.

Dapchi GGSTC students left their belongings after the attack