#DapchiGirls: Muslim Group Asks Buhari To Sack Security Chiefs For Negligence

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), a Muslim group headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar has criticized the response of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to the abduction of the 110 girls from their school in Dapchi town, Yobe State. JNI Secretary General, Dr Khalid Aliyu in a statement yesterday also condemned the blame game between the police and the military over the abduction The JNI said: “An example must be set – heads must roll for this negligence. Inquiry is not the only way to go.’’

by Sahara Reporters, New York Mar 02, 2018

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), a Muslim group headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar has criticized the response of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to the abduction of the 110 girls from their school in Dapchi town, Yobe State.

JNI Secretary General, Dr Khalid Aliyu in a statement yesterday also condemned the blame game between the police and the military over the abduction

The JNI said: “An example must be set – heads must roll for this negligence. Inquiry is not the only way to go.’’

“In fact, a serious government would have by now put in jail and suspended all negligent security and political chiefs who could and should have protected these innocent children, rather than the rigmarole setting up of an investigative panel,’’ the Muslim group said.

JNI also urged the Federal Government to immediately rescue all the girls while it appealed to Nigerians to continue to pray for their return.

Sahara Reporters, New York

