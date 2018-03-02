EFCC Docks Lawyer For N4m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kaduna zonal office, on Friday, March 2, 2018, arraigned Rose-Marie Iwezie, a lawyer, before Justice Tukur of the Kaduna State High Court on one-count charge of criminal breach of trust and illegal diversion of funds to the tune of N4million.

The petitioner alleged that sometimes in April 2016, he instructed the defendant to sell his property located along Ring Road Unguwar Rimi, Kaduna, at the rate of N30million. After selling the property, the defendant allegedly remitted the sum of N26million to him leaving out a balance of N4million. Efforts by the petitioner to recover the balance proved abortive. Hence, he petitioned the EFCC. 

Investigations revealed that after selling the property at the agreed sum of N30million in February 2017, Iweze collected the money through the account of her legal firm; Rose Marie Iweze & Co. domiciled in one of the old generation banks, but refused to remit same in full to the owner even after being paid her legal fees of N1.5million.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Tukur granted Iweze bail on self-recognizance and ordered the defendant to deposit her international passport with the EFCC. “The defendant must not travel outside Kaduna State without the permission of the court”, the judge added.

The case has been adjourned to April 26, 2018 for the commencement of trial.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

March 2, 2018

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC

