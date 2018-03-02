How We Lost 4 Soldiers, 4 Policemen, 3 Humanitarian Workers In Massive RPG Attack-Nigerian Army

Four soldiers, four mobile policemen, and at least three humanitarian workers have been killed in an attack on troops of the 3 Battalion of the Nigerian Army Nigerian troops by a large number of Boko Haram terrorists. Six soldiers and three humanitarian workers from the IOM, ICRC, and MSF were also injured.

The terrorists, according to a situation report originating from Operation Lafiya Dole, codename for Nigerian Government’s counter-insurgency effort, attacked the troops of the "3 Battalion" shortly after 6 pm with anti-aircraft guns, Rocket-Propelled Grenades and gun trucks in Rann, Borno State. The report, exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, stated that the attack lasted for about one hour, during which troops were overpowered and forced to withdraw. Six soldiers and 3 aid workers are missing believed to be abducted.

However, the troops, according to the report, reorganized and returned to capture the location.

Lost by the troops to the attack were a Gun Truck without the weapon, one Canter TCV, one GTA Radio, one Armoured Personnel Carrier and one ambulance among other equipment. The terrorists also burnt a Hilux van owned by the Civilian Joint Task Force.

