Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Injures Three Others In Yobe

A Boko Haram suicide bomber killed herself and injured three other people at Buni Yadi in Yobe state, in a botched bombing attempt, on Friday.

The incident reportedly happened during the dawn prayer time at Fulatari ward of Buni Yadi.

It was gathered that the injured persons had been taken to hospital and were in stable condition.

Female Suicide Bomber

Buni Yadi, a former stronghold of Boko Haram insurgents was reclaimed by Nigeria’s military in 2015 and currently has army formations, including a military training institution.

Col. Kayode Ogunsanya, the spokesman of 3 Division, Nigeria army could not be reached for comments as his phone was switched off.

Also, the Army Spokesperson, Sani Usman, did not respond to text message sent to his phone as at the time of filing this report.