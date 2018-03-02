Supreme Court Rules Against Dasuki

The Supreme Court has said that the detention of former National Security Adviser Colonel Sambo Dasuki was not at the instance of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that put him on trial.

by PREMIUM TIMES Mar 02, 2018

The Supreme Court has said that the detention of former National Security Adviser Colonel Sambo Dasuki was not at the instance of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that put him on trial.

The apex court held that the bails granted Mr. Dasuki in respect of criminal charges brought against him by EFCC have been obeyed having being implemented by the Controller of Prison Kuje on December 29, 2015.

In a judgement in an appeal filed by Mr. Dasuki to challenge his continued detention and praying for suspension of his trial pending the time the bail orders were obeyed by government, Justice Ajembi Eko said that the EFCC cannot be held responsible for the continued detention of the Ex-NSA since the detention was carried out by the State Security Service (SSS). Former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) Sahara Reporters Media

Justice Eko in the unanimous judgement, therefore said that since the bail order was implemented by the prison controller, it has been obeyed as far as the charges against him at the FCT High Court was concerned. The apex court said that from the claims and counter-claims of Mr. Dasuki and EFCC, it was clear that he was rearrested at the premises of the Kuje Prison on December 29, 2015 by the SSS.

The Supreme Court therefore affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal and the FCT High Court which had in their separate decisions held that EFCC cannot be held responsible for the detention of Dasuki by DSS.

Justice Eko said the appeal brought by Dasuki lacked merit and constituted abuse of court process and therefore dismissed it. The Court ordered Dasuki and EFCC to go back to the FCT High Court to continue with the trial in the charges brought aginst him by the anti-graft agency.

The anti-graft agency charged Mr. Dasuki for allegedly mismanaging billions of naira while he held office as National Security Adviser. The Federal High Court under Justice Adeniyi Ademola, FCT High Court under Justice Peter Affem and another FCT High Court under Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf had at different times granted bails to Mr. Dasuki.

The bail conditions slammed on Mr. Dasuki were met prompting his release from Kuje Prison on December 29, 2015. Immediately after the release was implemented by the Controller of the Kuje Prison, operatives of SSS swooped on Mr. Dasuki, rearrested him and had since held him in captivity without any fresh allegation, explanation or arraignment since December 2015.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
PREMIUM TIMES

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Alleged Frame-Up: Dino Melaye Arraigned, Granted N100,000 Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption $2.1 Billion Arms Fraud: Dasuki's Bid To Halt Trial Fails At Supreme Court
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Concerned Arewa Citizens Submits Bill Seeking Registration Of Southerners, Says ‘They Are Masters Of Evil’
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Legal Medical Doctor Who Crushed FRSC Officer Reaches Agreement With His Family To Pay N5 Million Compensation
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Corruption Ghanaian Businessman And Party Financier Walks Free In $51m Fraud Case
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Legal Leaked Document Reveals Investigation Of Olanusi In Ondo State
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Leaked Phone Conversation Exposes Buhari's Chief of Personal Security In Promotion-Solicitation
Breaking News Police Promotion Scandal: Leaked Phone Conversation Exposes Buhari's Chief of Personal Security In Promotion-Solicitation From PSC Chair Mike Okiro
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Army Commanding Officer Of The "Strike Force Group" Killed By Boko Haram Suicide Bomber In Sambisa Forest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Two London Properties Valued At £4million Traced To Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Alleged Frame-Up: Dino Melaye Arraigned, Granted N100,000 Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Abducted Dapchi Girls in 'Boko Haram town' in Yobe, Claims Rep
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News How We Lost 4 Soldiers, 4 Policemen, 3 Humanitarian Workers In Massive RPG Attack-Nigerian Army
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Yusuf Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Treatment In Germany
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed and 3 Aid Workers Abducted As Boko Haram Stage Massive Attack On Rann In Borno
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption $2.1 Billion Arms Fraud: Dasuki's Bid To Halt Trial Fails At Supreme Court
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram #DapchiGirls: Muslim Group Asks Buhari To Sack Security Chiefs For Negligence
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release EFCC Docks Lawyer For N4m Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News US Secretary Of State, Rex Tillerson, To Visit Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad