U.S. Condemns Killing of UN Workers in Nigeria

The United States government has condemned the killing of three United Nations (UN) workers in by the Boko Haram terrorist group in Rann, Borno State. SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the terrorist group stormed military base of the 3rd Battalion in Rann headquarters on Thursday at about 6 pm and engaged the soldiers in a gun duel that lasted for about five hours. The terror group also abducted three aid workers in addition to killing a UNICEF doctor, and two workers of International Organization for Migration.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 02, 2018

The United States government has condemned the killing of three United Nations (UN) workers in by the Boko Haram terrorist group in Rann, Borno State.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the terrorist group stormed military base of the 3rd Battalion in Rann headquarters on Thursday at about 6 pm and engaged the soldiers in a gun duel that lasted for about five hours.

The terror group also abducted three aid workers in addition to killing a UNICEF doctor, and two workers of International Organization for Migration.

American Flag

The US commiserated with the aid workers and reassured of its dedication to humanitarian service while condemning the attack.

U.S, on its website said: “strongly condemns the killing of three Nigerian aid workers in a Boko Haram attack on a military installation in Rann, Borno State.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and to every family whose loved ones have been affected by this and other terrorist acts. We voice our heartfelt solidarity with all those humanitarian workers who work every day to help Nigerians affected by the ongoing insurgency, and also with all those security forces and Nigerian citizens working together to end this terrorist violence.

“The United States remains firmly committed to ensuring humanitarian workers are protected and able to do their lifesaving work and to supporting Nigerians as they bravely work to ensure their nation’s security.”

