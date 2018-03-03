15 Killed In Attacks On Fulani Communities In Taraba

Fifteen members of some Fulani communities in Taraba reportedly lost their lives in fresh clashes  between herdsmen and farmers in Sardauna local government area of the state last Thursday.   The Police Command in Taraba, however, put the number of deaths recorded from the crisis at five while confirming that several others were injured in the attacks. Police said the attacks were carried out on the Fulani communities by suspected Mambilla militia.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 03, 2018

Fifteen members of some Fulani communities in Taraba reportedly lost their lives in fresh clashes  between herdsmen and farmers in Sardauna local government area of the state last Thursday.  

The Police Command in Taraba, however, put the number of deaths recorded from the crisis at five while confirming that several others were injured in the attacks.

Police said the attacks were carried out on the Fulani communities by suspected Mambilla militia.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP David Misal, said the crisis erupted in Nyiwa and Yerimaru areas on Thursday as a result of a misunderstanding between a farmer and a herder.

He added that many homes were burnt and many cows killed during the crisis.

He added that mobile police officers and soldiers from the 20 battalion in Serti have been deployed to the area to maintain law and order.

But Malam Abubakar Ardo, who escaped with his family, told NAN in Gembu that the attacks started at midday on Thursday and most of the killings occurred in the night.

According to him, almost all houses in about 15 Fulani communities were torched by the assailants.

He added that about 15 people were killed during the violence on Thursday evening.

According to him, five of those killed were buried in Gembu on Friday.

