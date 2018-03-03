Graphic Images of Slain Nigerian Soldiers, Policemen and Civilians At Rann Shows They Were Captured, Tied Up And Shot At Close Range By Boko Haram

Images of Nigerian Army troops, Policemen, other security officers and some civilian killed in a recent Boko Haram attack at Rann, Borno state,  have emerged. The picture showed the deceased persons were captured, tied up and shot at close range, several of the soldiers and police had bullet holes in their heads. SaharaReporters reported the brutal attack on Rann by  Boko Haram terrorists group on Thursday.

The picture showed the deceased persons were captured, tied up and shot at close range, several of the soldiers and police had bullet holes in their heads.

SaharaReporters reported the brutal attack on Rann by  Boko Haram terrorists group on Thursday.

A security source had told Saharareporters that the terror group stormed military base of the 3rd  Battalion in Rann headquarters of Kala-Balge on Thursday at about 6 pm and engaged in a gun duel that lasted for 5 hours. 

The terror group also killed 3 aid workers including a doctor attached to UNICEF and two workers from the International Organization for Migration at the internally displaced camp in Rann.

Also abducted are three aid workers (2 from ICRC clinic team and 1 from UNICEF). Nigerian police and soldiers shot at Rann

The United Nations and Doctors Without Borders, otherwise known as Medicines Sans Frontiers (MSF), withdrew their workers from Rann, citing high volatility of the community.

In a statement by Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the organization stated that “at the time of the attack, over 40 humanitarian workers were in Rann. All humanitarian personnel have been evacuated from Rann, and all humanitarian deliveries in the area have been temporarily suspended.

“The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the affected aid workers, their families and to the Government and people of Nigeria. He wishes those injured a swift recovery. The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure violates international humanitarian law.  

“Those responsible for these and other atrocities in Nigeria must be apprehended and prosecuted.

“The Secretary-General calls on all the parties to ensure at all times the protection of all civilians in Nigeria.

Similarly, Maro Verli, speaking for the Doctors Without Borders said; “Following the violent attack in Rann, Borno state, on Thursday 1 March, Medicines Sans Frontiers (MSF) decided to suspend its medical activities in the town.

“MSF team has been providing medical care to the 40,000 people in Rann, since January 2017. Mobile teams delivered assistance on a regular basis, and a permanent medical team has been based in Rann since September 2017.”

