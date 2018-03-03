Man Shoots Himself Outside Of White House - US Secret Service

A man shot himself outside of the White House on Saturday.

by Sahara Reporters, NY Mar 03, 2018

A man shot himself outside of the White House on Saturday. However, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melanie Trump were not in the White House when the incident occurred. The US Secret Service said the man’s status and motives are not yet clear as reports of the man that self-inflicted a gunshot wound on himself along the north fence of the White House. 

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, who was with President Trump on Saturday in Florida, said the president had been briefed about what happened. 

More details to come....

White House

Sahara Reporters, NY

