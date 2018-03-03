President Buhari, Northern Governors Have Lost Our Trust - Coalition Of Northern Groups

Northern pressure group,  Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has accused President Muhamadu Buhari of insensitivity, adding that he has lost the trust of Nigerians.   The CNG, in a statement signed by its spokesperson,  Mr. Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said President Buhari's decision to remain in Kano for the wedding of the daughter of Mr. Umar Ganduje, governor of Kano State,  48 hours people were killed in Nguroje on the Mambila Plateau in  Taraba State, amounts to insensitivity.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 03, 2018

Northern pressure group,  Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has accused President Muhamadu Buhari of insensitivity, adding that he has lost the trust of Nigerians.  

The CNG, in a statement signed by its spokesperson,  Mr. Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said President Buhari's decision to remain in Kano for the wedding of the daughter of Mr. Umar Ganduje, governor of Kano State,  48 hours people were killed in Nguroje on the Mambila Plateau in  Taraba State, amounts to insensitivity.

The coalition also blamed governors of Northern states for the same thing.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Northern Governors Daily Post

"We find it insensitive that Northern state governors also celebrated in Kano with Buhari while their people were being killed in Mambila," said CNG.

While condoling with the victims of the  violence, the CNG said the President and governors abandoned their primary duty of protecting their people to pursue political capital, thereby betraying the trust reposed in them. The coalition warned that the electorate will  hold them accountable at the appropriate time.

"They should be reminded that part of the negligence that consumed the previous administration of Goodluck Jonathan was his campaigning in Kano at the time people were dying at Nyanya. The President and all our elected representatives at all levels should therefore note that their neglect to act decisively in this circumstance will definitely form part of the burdens they would have to carry to the 2019 polls," stated the CNG.

It frowned at the refusal of the Federal Government to heed calls for the imposition of state of emergency in Taraba, Kaduna, Zamfara and Benue states,  where communal clashes and banditry have accounted for many deaths.

The coalition urged the Federal Government to take immediate steps to disband all militias and armed groups, using force if necessary, to ensure that no group has the capacity to challenge the power of the state to maintain law and order.

"This has become all the more necessary now with the revelation by the Taraba State Police Command that the latest round of killings were carried out by Mambila militia. With regard to this, we demand that government should take further steps to ensure that the Fulani of Mambila and other places where they are currently being hunted are given adequate protection by state agencies," said CNG.

It also called on the Presidency, Northern federal legislators and governors to show more zeal at protecting the lives and property of pastoral communities everywhere and ensure their right to free movement is not impeded by any legislation or obstacle imposed by a state or a community.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Angry Youths Stone, Chase Out Saraki From Lafiaji Town In Kwara State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Leaked Phone Conversation Exposes Buhari's Chief of Personal Security In Promotion-Solicitation
Breaking News Police Promotion Scandal: Leaked Phone Conversation Exposes Buhari's Chief of Personal Security In Promotion-Solicitation From PSC Chair Mike Okiro
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive Two London Properties Valued At £4million Traced To Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics 2019: 70 Kwara Youth Groups Vow To Unseat Saraki
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Why I Want Perpetrators Of Hate Speech Killed- Nigerian Senator
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics #OurMumuDonDo Demands Unconditional Release Of Independent Newspaper's Abuja Bureau Chief From Detention
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Buhari Writes UK's Serious Fraud Office Asking Them To Probe How Saraki, Ekweremadu Acquired £15million, And £4m London Homes
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Angry Youths Stone, Chase Out Saraki From Lafiaji Town In Kwara State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Supreme Court Rules Against Dasuki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
BOKO HARAM CONTACTED ME OVER ABDUCTED DAPCHI SCHOOLGIRLS - AISHA WAKIL
Boko Haram Mama Boko Haram Says Group Has Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Graphic Images of Slain Nigerian Soldiers, Policemen and Civilians At Rann Shows They Were Captured, Tied Up And Shot At Close Range By Boko Haram
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption OPL 245: Foreign Anti-graft Groups Accuse AGF, Malami Of Shady Negotiation With Etete And Others
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Agriculture Agric Minister Audu Ogbeh Lied About The Collapse Of Thailand’s Rice Mills?
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Leaked Phone Conversation Exposes Buhari's Chief of Personal Security In Promotion-Solicitation
Breaking News Police Promotion Scandal: Leaked Phone Conversation Exposes Buhari's Chief of Personal Security In Promotion-Solicitation From PSC Chair Mike Okiro
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion #DapchiGirls: I Warned Buhari To Stop Paying Boko Haram Terrorists By Perry Brimah
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Money Nigeria Moves To Recover $3 Billion From Chinese Owned Addax Petroleum
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Army Commanding Officer Of The "Strike Force Group" Killed By Boko Haram Suicide Bomber In Sambisa Forest
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME 15 Killed In Attacks On Fulani Communities In Taraba
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad