UN Secretary Announces Evacuation Aid Worker In Troubled Northeast Nigeria

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres has announced the evacuation of all humanitarian personnel and the temporary suspension of all humanitarian deliveries in Rann town, in Borno State, Northeast Nigeria. “All humanitarian personnel have been evacuated from Rann, and all humanitarian deliveries in the area have been temporarily suspended”.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 03, 2018

The body called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to apprehend and prosecute those who carried out the attack on Rann town. He condemned the killing of three aid workers in Rann, following an attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Thursday night. The UN chief recalled that attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure violated international humanitarian law.

“Those responsible for these and other atrocities in Nigeria must be apprehended and prosecuted,” the UN scribe said.

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, António Guterres euronews.com

The Secretary-General called on all the parties to ensure at all times the protection of all civilians. According to the UN, at least one other aid worker remains critically injured and another three are still missing while eight members of the Nigerian national security forces were also killed.

The UN chief said: “at the time of the attack, over 40 humanitarian workers were in Rann.

Copied from the Facebook page of an official of UNDSS

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

